All Metals & Forge Group Sponsoring Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast in 2023
The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast Continues to Expand Its Listener Base Across Podcast Apps and Terrestrial Radio
It's greatest value is in the useful information it contributes to the industry.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Metals & Forge Group, a manufacturer of open-die forgings and seamless rolled rings, has renewed its agreement to sponsor the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast for the calendar year 2023. "Manufacturing Talk Radio has proven to be an effective lead generation tool, and we are sure other sponsors would experience similar results and are welcome to participate," said Lewis A. Weiss, President of All Metals & Forge Group. "However, it's greatest value is in the useful information it contributes to the industry," he concluded.
— Lew Weiss - Founder, Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast
Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast interviews guests in an informal discussion format without the usual mainstream media 'gotcha.' The podcast's purpose is to present helpful, actionable information to manufacturers so they can better navigate the near term and have a fairly solid sense of the next 12 months for new orders, export demand, consumer sentiment, the impact of Fed rate hikes, or other headwinds facing the industry. Guests from manufacturers, industry associations, think tanks, academia, the federal government, and product or service providers to sectors within manufacturing discuss their views and insights.
Manufacturing is far more broad-based than some definitions of it make it appear. The 12+ million employees counted in the industry only include plant workers. That employee headcount does not include all individuals within all facets of manufacturing companies, such as automotive, aerospace, durable goods, or even small and mid-size manufacturing staff, who are counted in the services industry. Many of these people are involved in research and development, administration, procurement, warehousing, and other activities within a manufacturing company. When manufacturing is expanding, there are many job openings within these departments. These employees are also impacted when manufacturing hits soft cycles. This bigger picture is often referenced in podcast discussions.
The type and pace of advanced technological change in manufacturing are frequent topics on the show, whether it is the automation of carts serving machines, advances in the machines themselves, including robotics, or the way in which operators control machine performance and upstream or downstream connectivity between machines. Cybersecurity and the impact of certifications like NIST 800-171 and how manufacturers of all sizes can cope with these demands are often discussed with industry experts.
Economic forecasts, nebulous as they often can be, are presented with experienced economists who are actively involved in the industry. Two additional monthly shows are devoted to covering economics as it impacts the industry, which is The Flagship Report with Dr. Chris Kuehl, and Cliff Notes with Cliff Waldman. Feedback from listeners validates that they hear valuable content on these shows that are never reported in depth on the mainstream news, where the media has minimal time slots filled with sound-bite information.
Senior and C-Suite executives from any manufacturer are welcome to join hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady for the discussion of a topic initiated by the guest that they feel contributes to the advancement of the manufacturing industry. For sponsors, there isn't another medium that reaches a manufacturing target audience as a podcast via listening apps, videos via YouTube, and an AM Radio show to reach a locally targeted area with a concentration of manufacturers. The value of sponsorship and advertising reach will continue to grow as The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast increases its AM listener base through its 2023 syndication efforts.
The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is the flagship show in a family of 6 podcasts, including The Flagship Reports with Dr. Chris Kuehl, Cliff Notes with Cliff Waldman, Moser on Manufacturing with Harry Moser, the WAM Podcast (Women And Manufacturing) with Francis Brunelle or Lydia Di Liello, and Hazard Girls with Emily Soloby. There are over 1,000 shows in the back catalog library of the podcast, many with currently useful information for today's manufacturers.
