New Year, New Scratch-Offs

Headquarter holiday closure schedule

JACKSON, MISS. – Lottery retailers will have three new scratch-off games available starting Friday, Dec. 30. What better way to kick off the New Year?

$1—Did I Win?: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.90. Win up to $5,000.

$2—Tic Tac Bonus: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.85. Win up to $20,000.

$5—$100,000 Cash: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.24. Win up to $100,000.

$uper $anta

Players still have one more chance to get on the Lucky List in the $uper $anta promotion, which launched Nov. 1.

The final drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27. The first-, second- and third-place prize winners will win $10,000, $3,000 and $1,000, respectively.

Sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry form.

The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. There is no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Each winning $uper $anta entrant will be notified by certified mail.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, the office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the holiday, reopening Tuesday, Jan. 3.

###

