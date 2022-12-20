Registration Opens for Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy 2023 Symposium
Two-day virtual event will bring together patient safety experts, patient advocates and patients who are encouraged to come learn with their families.
I am very pleased that, like last year, attendance at our Symposium presentations earns Continuing Education (CE) credits for Board-Certified Patient Advocates renewing their certification.”WANTAGH, NY, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy is pleased to announce that registration for its 2023 Annual Symposium is now open.
The virtual conference, with the theme “The Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going”, will take place over two days, March 15-16, 2023. The speakers — all authorities in their fields — will address aspects of patient safety such as patients with disabilities, emerging from COVID, medications, simulations, and many more.
Each evening will include a networking event to further expand the day’s learning. Like the other presentations, this session also offers Continuing Education (CE) credits.
The symposium’s keynote presenter will be Tejal Gandhi, Chief Safety and Transformation Officer at Press Ganey LLC, who will speak on “Emerging from COVID: Re-energizing Our Approaches to Achieving Zero Harm”.
Despite the healthcare industry’s best efforts, medical error remains one of the nation’s leading causes of death. It can happen in the best of institutions. For 25 years, Pulse CPSEA has led the way in providing grassroots training to individuals, families and communities , teaching them how to take responsibility and stay safer when getting medical care. Pulse also created the TakeCHARGE Campaign: 5 Steps to Safer Health Care, which has become an annual nationwide drive.
Pulse President Ilene Corina, BCPA, says, “I am very pleased that, like last year, attendance at our Symposium presentations earns Continuing Education (CE) credits for Board-Certified Patient Advocates renewing their certification.”
The details:
What: Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy 9th Annual Symposium, “The Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going”
When: March 15-16, 2023,
Where: Virtual — www.Pulse2023.org
Tickets without/with CEs:
Early bird: December 19, 2022 – February 15, 2023 - $48.60/$132.64
Full price: February 15 – March 15, 2023 - $69.61/$185.16
Ticket purchase: “Registration” button on www.Pulse2023.org
