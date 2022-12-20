Phosphoric Acid Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth of 47,718.13 Billion by 2028
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Phosphoric Acid Market The report brings to light key market dynamics of the sector. This intelligence report includes research based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, charts, graphs, pie charts, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a comprehensive study of future market trends and developments.
The global market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 47,718.13 million by 2028. Increased demand for phosphoric acid in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries, thus driving the global phosphoric acid market growth.
Phosphoric acid refers to a crystalline acid that is generally weak, colourless, and odourless. These inorganic materials are corrosive to the ferrous metal & alloys and possess good solubility in water. These tend to get decomposed in high temperature. These may form toxic fumes when combined with alcohol. Thermal process, dry kiln process and Wet process used for the production of the phosphoric acid. It gives soft drinks a tangy flavour and prevents the growth of mould and bacteria, which can multiply easily in a sugary solution. Most of soda’s acidity also comes from phosphoric acid.
Phosphoric acid is made from the mineral phosphorus, which is found naturally in the body. It works with calcium to form strong bones and teeth. It also helps support kidney function and the way your body uses and stores energy. Phosphorus helps your muscles recover after a hard workout. The mineral plays a major role in the body’s growth and is even needed to produce DNA and RNA, the genetic codes of living things.
Some of the major players operating in the global phosphoric acid market are Nutrien Ltd, OCP, J.R. Simplot Company., Brenntag North America, Inc., Arkema, ICL, Innophos, Spectrum Chemical, Solvay, Merck KGaA, Prayon S.A., YPH, Clariant AG, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (PLC), and Quadra Chemicals. amongst others.
Scope of the Phosphoric Acid Market Report:
The research examines in detail the key players in the global Phosphoric Acid market , focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. It also sheds light on the vendor landscape, helping players to foresee future competitive moves in the global Phosphoric Acid business.
The global phosphoric acid market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on process type, form, grade and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of process type, the phosphoric acid market is segmented into wet process and thermal process. In 2021, the wet process segment is expected to have the largest market share owing due to less cost of wet process as heating and insulation are not required in storage or during shipment. Also, since the impurities in wet-process acid promote super cooling and reduce the tendency for crystallization.
On the basis of form, the phosphoric acid market is segmented into liquid and solid. In 2021, the market is dominated by liquid form due to its application in various regions like in agricultural sector the use of phosphorus fertilizers is considered the most. The liquid fertilizer is easy to penetrate in soil as compared to solid form.
On the basis of the grade, the phosphoric acid market is segmented into food grade, feed grade and technical grade. In 2021, the market is dominated by technical grade segment due its use in the production of STTP (Sodium Tripolyphosphate) which is a preservative. It is also used for production of fertilizers, crop nutrients, and animal feeds.
On the basis of application, the phosphoric acid market is segmented into food and beverages, animal feed, personal care, chemical manufacturing, leather and textile, cleaning agents, ceramics and refractories, agricultural fertilizers, metallurgy, water treatment, construction, mining, semiconductors, oral and dental care, pharmaceuticals and others. In 2021, the market is dominated by agricultural fertilizers segment because phosphoric acid is highly essential in plant nutrition and the liquid fertilizer is easy to penetrate in soil which helps in plant growth and development.
Regional Analysis of Phosphoric Acid Market:
The global phosphoric acid market is analyzed, and market size information is provided by country, process type, form, grade and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global phosphoric acid market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Austria, Ireland, and the Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa
The process type segment in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of increasing use of phosphoric acid in food and beverage segment. The product segment in China dominates the Asia-Pacific market owing to growing usage of phosphoric acid in the health care sector. Germany is leading the growth of the European market, and the wet process segment is dominating in this country due to the impurities in wet-process acid promote super cooling and reduce the tendency for crystallization. U.S. is leading the growth of the North America market, and the wet process segment is dominating in this country due to growing demand for phosphoric acid in food and beverage industry as a food addictive.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
What information does the Phosphoric Acid market report provide to readers?
➜ Fragmentation of phosphoric acid by product type, end use and region
➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and the current market landscape
➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Phosphoric Acid player
➜ Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of Phosphoric Acid in detail
➜ Impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Phosphoric Acid market.
There are 13 sections to display the Global Phosphoric Acid Market:
Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Constraints, and Opportunities, Segmentation Overview
Chapter 2: Competition in the market by manufacturers
Chapter 3: Production by Regions
Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5: Production, by Types, Revenue and Market Share by Types
Chapter 6: Consumption, by Applications, Market Share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications
Chapter 7: Comprehensive Manufacturer Profiling and Analysis
Chapter 8 : Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Expense by Region
Chapter 9: Industry Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 : Analysis of the marketing strategy, distributors/dealers
Chapter 11: Market Effect Factor Analysis
Chapter 12: Market Forecast
Chapter 13: Phosphoric Acid Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source
