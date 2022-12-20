Luxury Independent Senior Living Near Staten Island is Worthwhile Option at Villas of Holmdel, Villas of Manalapan
The Villas is a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations close to Staten Island, N.Y.
'Independent Living Plus' apartments at the Villas in New Jersey are best in classSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the variety of options offered by the Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and Villas of Manalapan, N.J., is independent living. The Villas of New Jersey adult communities offer luxurious "Independent Living Plus" senior apartments that are best in class, including comfort, security, fine dining, and upscale amenities.
Seniors who choose "Independent Living Plus" have the comfort of living in their own homes, but with the added benefit of others taking care of the grounds and common areas --- and they can enjoy a wonderful, independent lifestyle among other older adults with corresponding goals and interests.
IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING INDEPENDENCE
Villas health professionals encourage and support the efforts of seniors to maintain as much independence as possible.
Making choices throughout the day is a big part of supporting one’s individual identity, say Villas health and wellness experts. For seniors, this may be even more important. If decision making is restricted, a person may feel a loss of individuality. The Villas supports the independent lifestyle of seniors, helping residents maintain their sense of self while improving their overall well-being.
As people age, it becomes increasingly important to maintain balance and strength. This is because loss of muscle mass and core balance can lead to falls, which can be dangerous for anyone, explain Villas health and wellness professionals. There are many ways to help maintain balance and strength. For example, one can participate in regular physical activity, eat a healthy diet, and get adequate sleep. Additionally, seniors should talk to their healthcare providers about ways to stay safe and prevent falls, advise experts at the Villas. By taking these steps, an older adult can better maintain independence while aging.
Independence provides seniors with opportunities for achievement and contribution. The team of professionals at the Villas can help residents set and reach goals, enjoy activities that are readily available, and take on the unique challenges of aging.
A sense of purpose can have a big impact on seniors’ mental health, quality of life, and overall well-being. It’s never too late to find a sense of purpose; there are many ways Villas staff members get residents involved in their community and possibly make a positive difference in the lives of fellow residents.
PRESERVING MEMORY
Memory loss may be a natural part of aging, but being independent and active can actually help improve memory skill. Being active and engaged in daily activities helps promote blood flow to the brain, which in turn can help preserve memory. So, for those seeking to encourage a sharp mind while aging, maintaining an active lifestyle makes good sense.
Independence gives everyone a sense of "control" over their lives. We should all be able to choose how we spend our time, what activities to pursue and who to associate with. A sense of control also promotes a feeling of achievement and self-worth. Health and wellness professionals at the Villas understand how important it is to have a feeling of control over one’s actions, choices and situations, as well as the positive effect on one’s mental health.
To learn more about "Independent Living Plus," visit the Villas online at VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.
ABOUT THE VILLAS
The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.
