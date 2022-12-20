The Mandel JCC Announces Exciting New Films Premiering At The 33rd Annual Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival

Mandel JCC Logo PBJFF Logo Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen Palm Beach County premiere of Perfect Strangers Keshet Short

Screenings to be Held at Theatres in Palm Beach Gardens/Jupiter, Wellington/Royal Palm Beach, and Boynton Beach as well as Virtually from Jan 21-Feb 18, 2023

We are thrilled to be able to say that our chosen Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival films are as diverse as our community.” — Jesse Rosen, President and CEO, Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches