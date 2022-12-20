Tourism Management Company Redefines Service
ExplorUS, a hospitality management company, redefines service in their local community this holiday season.OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS , USA , December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the holiday season, customer service isn’t just about providing great service at hotels, restaurants, and marinas. At least not for ExplorUS, an Overland Park company that manages several tourism related businesses in national and state parks across the country. Last week 38 members of the corporate team volunteered their time and expertise to assist the Johnson County Christmas Bureau at their annual Holiday Shop.
ExplorUS staff members spent part of Thursday and Friday spreading holiday cheer by working in various shopping departments such as infant products/toys, home health care, winter coats and groceries. CEO, Frank Pikus said, “We all had a really great time assisting our neighbors with their holiday shopping and seeing the excitement and appreciation on so many faces. At ExplorUS, we believe that giving back to our community is as important to our mission as customer service. All our actions, services, and interactions are grounded in being “Good Hosts,” a philosophy we have developed in our decades of experience.”
The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is a grassroots volunteer charity that provides warmth and support, during the winter holiday season to low-income Johnson County, Kansas families. With over 150 volunteers serving 3000 hours the group is able to support 12,000 low-income neighbors each year. For information on how to donate or support to this wonderful organization please visit www.jccb.org.
ExplorUS, a customer serviced based hospitality company has been in business since 1995. With an emphasis on stewardship their mission is to safeguard natural, historic, and cultural resources while making every moment matter for associates and guests. For more information about ExplorUS, visit www.goexplorus.com.
Amy Trimble
ExplorUS
+ 18152388672
email us here