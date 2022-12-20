D&B Engineers and Architects Promotes Three Long Island Employees

Matthew M. Barba of Baldwin, NY, Peter J. Connell, P.E of Floral Park, NY, and Steven E. Patak of Westbury, NY D&B President Steven A. Fangmann

WOODBURY, NY, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading civil and environmental engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture and solid waste applications has promoted three key employees. Matthew M. Barba of Baldwin, NY, Peter J. Connell, P.E of Floral Park, NY, and Steven E. Patak of Westbury, NY have been promoted to Associate.

D&B Engineers and Architects President Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE commented, “The expertise of Mr. Barba, Mr. Connell and Mr. Patak in D&B’s areas of essential services will continue to propel the firm into new municipal and private arenas. Not only are they are committed to D&B clients and their projects, but their expertise and energies will further our guiding philosophy of “Facing Challenges. Providing Solutions.” We believe that it is this ideal of engineering that will prepare our communities for the future.”

In his new position as Associate, Mr. Matthew M. Barba will work primarily from D&B Engineers and Architects’ Woodbury, NY office. Joining the firm in 2016, he has over 25 years of field and design experience in multiple phases of site design and construction including high-end residential, commercial and municipal projects, as well as in capital improvement projects for the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation. Mr. Barba began his career with D&B Engineers and Architects as Principal Architect and currently serves as Senior Resident Engineer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Landscape Architecture from State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Ornamental Horticulture from State University of New York Farmingdale.

Mr. Peter J. Connell, P.E., a New York State licensed Professional Engineer, has been promoted from Engineer II to Associate at D&B Engineers and Architects. He has worked in D&B’s Water Supply Division in the D&B Woodbury, NY office since 2015, assisting with design, construction and inspection of a diverse range of water supply projects including supply well, treatment, storage and distribution systems. Mr. Connell has a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Resources Engineering from State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF). He is an active member of the Long Island Water Conference (LIWC) and American Water Works Association (AWWA).

Mr. Steven E. Patak has over 15 years of experience working on projects as an engineer, project manager and construction manager in D&B Engineers and Architects’ Civil Engineering Division working out of D&B’s Woodbury, NY office. In his new role as Associate he will be responsible for client project management with involvement in drainage studies, flooding mitigation studies and design, site development and roadway topographic surveying, construction inspection on roadway, drainage and site development projects, site and roadway grading, alignment and profile designs, cost estimation and project management. Mr. Patak graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

About D&B Engineers and Architects:

For over 57 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable and cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s experts work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, please visit www.db-eng.com