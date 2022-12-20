Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,093 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Warn Shoppers Of Potential Online Scams Over Holiday Season

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force is warning consumers to continue to proceed with caution while shopping online to avoid potential scams this holiday season.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2021 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $337 million annually. Credit card fraud accounted for another $173 million in losses. Consumers can take simple steps to avoid becoming a victim of an online scam.

This includes:

  • Never click any questionable links or attachments in emails, on websites, or on social media.
  • Only purchase items from reputable businesses and people you know and trust.
  • Make sure any website you visit is legitimate and secure. A site you’re buying from should have https in the web address. If it doesn’t, don’t enter your information on that site.  
  • Never wire money directly to a seller.
  • Use a credit card, not a prepaid gift card, when shopping online.
  • Check your credit card/bank statement regularly. Dispute any suspicious charges.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from scams in general:

  • Do not give out your personal information to someone you do not know.
  • Store personal information in a safe place.
  • Do not carry your social security card in your wallet.
  • Collect mail every day and put a hold on it during extended travel.
  • Use security features on your smartphone and computer.
  • Use complex passwords.
  • Trust your instincts. If you think it might be a scam, it probably is one.

Do not wait to report any potential scam. Contact your banking institutions immediately. Also contact your local law enforcement agency and file a complaint on IC3.gov.

###

CONTACT:      Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Warn Shoppers Of Potential Online Scams Over Holiday Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.