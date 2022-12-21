ENTRUST Solutions Group Introduces EN Communications Sector
ENTRUST Solutions Group is proud to announce the creation of a newly formed sector, EN Communications.WARRENVILLE, ILLINOIS, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTRUST Solutions Group is proud to announce the creation of a newly formed sector, EN Communications. This new sector is the company’s sixth, joining EN Engineering, EN Automation, EN Consulting, EN Data Solutions and EN Field Services as key areas of focus. The first two brands to unite under this umbrella are Magellan Advisors LLC and FiberRise Communications. Within this sector, ENTRUST will partner with clients such as investor-owned utilities (IOU’s), electric cooperatives, municipalities, tribal entities, and telecommunications providers. Combining the complementary skillsets within ENTRUST into EN Communications will enhance the overall value for ENTRUST’s clients.
Acquired by ENTRUST in November, Magellan will continue to provide its complete portfolio of fiber and broadband services under EN Communications, focused on delivering comprehensive fiber broadband solutions to its clients. Magellan’s turnkey services – including funding application assistance, design and engineering, construction and project management, construction inspection -- and marketing services – build and support the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber-optic and broadband networks in North America.
Similar to Magellan, FiberRise is a broadband solutions provider for utilities, cooperatives, and municipalities looking to enhance their grid through fiber solutions. FiberRise provides the expertise to create a Utility Grade Broadband® network, through which electric utilities are empowered to modernize their grid and transform their communities. This organization brings financial, technological, construction, and operational expertise to electric utilities throughout the southeastern United States to ensure sustainable broadband businesses for years to come.
“By combining these resources into a focused sector, we have the ability to deliver a full portfolio of fiber broadband services and grid modernization solutions to our clients,” says ENTRUST CEO Adam Biggam. “While FiberRise and Magellan will continue to operate and focus on their clients and markets, we will be able to leverage resources and expertise across EN Communications to ensure every client receives modern, world-class solutions and quality.”
Tim Lawter, Principal of FiberRise, commented, “Our company was founded with the intent of being the industry leader in combining fiber optics with innovation to improve lives across America.” He continued, “We are honored that ENTRUST Solutions Group has made us a part of a designated sector dedicated to just that—fiber broadband, grid modernization, and telecommunications. Through our combined expertise, Magellan and FiberRise will be able to serve even more clients, at an accelerated pace.”
“Our inclusion in this new sector allows us to provide our clients with more value and enhanced capabilities,” says Magellan Principal John Honker. “We will expand our portfolio of services and resources, while continuing to demonstrate our success and expertise in the fiber and broadband markets. We look forward to showcasing all these elements to our clients across North America.
About ENTRUST Solutions Group
ENTRUST Solutions Group is made up of 3,100+ professionals across 36 locations in the United States who provide comprehensive and dependable engineering, consulting, design, asset integrity, data solutions, communications, and automation services to utilities, operators, and industrial clients with excellence from start to finish. For more information, please visit www.entrustsol.com.
About FiberRise Communications
FiberRise Communications empowers electric utilities by uniting fiber with innovation, positively transforming the lives and communities of those it serves. This organization is the only fiber-optics broadband solutions provider to offer a Utility Grade Broadband® network that will modernize the grid and outlast any legacy alternatives. Through FiberRise, over 65 electric utilities have completed fiber implementation with each project funded largely through a successful grant application. Learn more at www.fiber-rise.com.
About Magellan
Magellan provides planning, engineering, grant writing, and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Their mission is to connect every community to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. They deliver practical broadband solutions that municipalities, utilities, and providers can achieve in their communities. Through Magellan, more than $1 billion in new broadband investments has connected more than 1 million homes with gigabit broadband and connected more than 1,000 schools, hospitals, libraries, and governments. Learn more at www.magellan-advisors.com.
