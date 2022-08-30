Pea River Electric Cooperative Selects FiberRise for Electric Grid and Fiber Broadband Project in Four Alabama Counties
Pea River Electric Cooperative Board Selects FiberRise for Community-Wide Project to Advance Electric Grid and Deliver Fiber Broadband in Four Alabama CountiesHUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntsville, Ala., August 30, 2022 – Pea River Electric Cooperative selected FiberRise as their strategic engineering and solution partner to advance fiber forward to the entire cooperative membership, which includes the counties of Barbour, Coffee, Dale, and Henry in Alabama. This rapid-rollout project entails one of the nation’s most advanced fiber to distribution grid modernizations combined with a multi-gigabit all fiber broadband solution.
As part of this initiative, Pea River Electric Cooperative will implement a state-of-the-art fiber-optic system to support its electric operations. In addition to improving electric reliability within the operating region, this network will also provide much-needed broadband connectivity to the Pea River membership, which will support educational services, health services, community, and municipal requirements across four Alabama counties.
Jeff Hodges, the Chief Executive Officer of Pea River Electric Cooperative, affirmed their decision; “FiberRise is going to enable our cooperative to strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve.” He continued, “They have a track record of finishing projects on time, under budget, and over take-rate. We are confident we have made a decision that will enable our communities to grow and thrive.”
Jaxon Lang, CEO of FiberRise, commented, “Our company was founded with the intent to serve rural communities across Alabama and beyond.” He continued, “We are honored that Pea River, an electric cooperative right in our backyard, has chosen us to take their communities to the next level.”
The impact of installing fiber broadband internet in a rural community is monumental. Fiber optic service is linked to lower unemployment rates, job growth, population growth, higher home values, and higher rates of new business formation. The Pea River fiber broadband plan will assist and empower every person in the community, including manufacturers, farmers, teachers, and entrepreneurs.
Pea River Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit distribution cooperative located in Ozark, Alabama. They service approximately 19,000 electric customers in the counties of Barbour, Coffee, Dale, and Henry in southeast Alabama. Pea River Electric Cooperative is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative with a commitment to integrity, accountability, innovation, and the communities they serve.
