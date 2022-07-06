PENNYRILE RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE RECEIVED $14M, EXPANDING SERVICES TO 5,598 UNSERVED HOUSEHOLDS
Governor Andy Beshear announced a historic investment to expand reliable and affordable high-speed internet across thirty-five Kentucky counties.HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Andy Beshear announced a historic investment to expand reliable and affordable high-speed internet across thirty-five Kentucky counties.
FiberRise is honored to serve Kentucky communities alongside Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative, who received seven grants totaling $13,827,320. Pennyrile’s funded projects will expand access to multi-gigabit-capable internet services for 5,598 currently unserved households and businesses located in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd, and Trigg counties.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the state and build a fiber-to-the-home network for the communities we serve,” Pennyrile Electric Cooperative President and CEO Alan Gates said. “This funding from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority will alleviate some of the significant financial burden associated with building a rural fiber-optic broadband network. The return on Kentucky’s investment will manifest through state residents receiving reliable, affordable, and sustainable high-speed internet. Pennyrile’s served communities will be connected to vital services that include remote access to education and health care. Further, our members will be able to fully participate in the digital economy, helping these areas grow and thrive economically. We are grateful to the State of Kentucky for their support of the members in the Pennyrile Electric service territory.”
FiberRise CEO Jaxon Lang added, “FiberRise is thrilled to partner with a forward-looking electric cooperative like Pennyrile. Our shared goal is to work together with the excellent team assembled by Pennyrile’s leadership and build a Utility Grade BroadbandSM network that delivers life-changing connectivity to improve outcomes for every resident, business, and community anchor in the Pennyrile service area.”
Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative’s service region is Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and surrounding areas. Since 1937, they have committed to pursuing integrated technologies and innovative solutions to promote employee and member safety, reliable service and competitive rates, community and economic development, responsive and well trained workforce, and member education to help manage costs.
FiberRise is a turnkey solution for rural cooperatives wanting to implement a fiber network for their community. Their mission is to empower electric utilities by uniting fiber with innovation, with a servant’s heart, positively transforming the lives and communities of those we serve. By bridging the digital divide throughout the United States, FiberRise helps provide community enhancement, economic development, and improved electric infrastructure communication.
