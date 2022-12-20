Studio Eros introduces ThermiVa, a non-invasive vaginal tightening and feminine restoration treatment
The ThermiVa treatment is a non-invasive, non-hormonal, and chemical-free solution for women’s intimate wellness, with no downtime.
We are excited to offer our patients the convenience and effectiveness of the ThermiVa procedure. Thanks to this noninvasive procedure, our patients can feel more confident.”FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Eros, the premier destination for anti-aging, regenerative medicine, and intimate wellness in the Providence metropolitan area, is pleased to offer the ThermiVa procedure, an innovative noninvasive treatment to resolve gynecologic health issues often caused by childbirth and menopause. Dr. Mark X. Lowney, medical director at Studio Eros, is one of the first physicians in the northeast to offer this special radiofrequency vulvovaginal restoration and tightening treatment for women.
— Dr. Mark X. Lowney
Many women experience changes in vaginal health due to childbirth or during and after menopause when estrogen levels decline. These changes affect the vaginal tissue, decreasing sexual function and bladder leakage (urinary incontinence). The symptoms can have a significant impact on a patient’s quality of daily life as well as self-confidence.
In his quest to find a solution for his patients, Dr. Lowney researched various treatment modalities and discovered that ThermiVa was a solution that could quickly address many of these symptoms and is both effective and safe. The ThermiVa treatment is a non-invasive, non-hormonal, and chemical-free solution for women’s wellness. Over 115,000 treatments have been performed worldwide, and ThermiVa received a 94% percent “Worth It” score by consumers on RealSelf, beating out more than 100 other face and body non-invasive treatments on the market.
“Our practice is committed to staying on top of the latest advancements in women’s healthcare and looking for the most cutting-edge, safest, and effective solutions for our patients,” said Dr. Lowney. We are excited to offer our patients the convenience and effectiveness of the ThermiVa procedure. Thanks to this noninvasive procedure, our patients can feel more confident.”
ThermiVa uses radiofrequency heat energy (which has been used safely for decades on the face and body), delivered through a small wand, to gently remodel vaginal and labial tissue and stimulate fibroblasts in the skin and the mucosa, promoting the body’s natural production of collagen. Internally, ThermiVa works to tighten the vaginal walls and rejuvenate tissue. Externally, this stimulates tightening of the labia, which may loosen with natural aging or after pregnancy.
The patient controls the temperature for maximum comfort. The treatment takes approximately 30 minutes, with no discomfort or downtime following the procedure. For best results, patients should pursue a series of three treatments spaced one month apart and then maintain once annually.
The benefits of ThermiVa are enormous. In addition to tightening and rejuvenating the appearance of the vagina and labia – leading to softer and smoother skin – ThermiVa has been shown to address vaginal dryness, reduce leaky bladder symptoms, and even aid in orgasmic dysfunction.
“ThermiVa is painless and can be performed without any anesthesia. It is an ideal treatment for patients who don’t wish to undergo invasive vaginal rejuvenation surgery due to pain, cost, and downtime,” explains Dr. Lowney.
To learn more about ThermiVa and to see if you’re a candidate, please call (508) 593-7771 to schedule a consultation or visit https://studioeros.us/
ABOUT DR. MARK X. LOWNEY
Dr. Mark X. Lowney, AKA Dr. FeelGood, is the first and only physician in New England who is double board certified in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Lowney is the founder of Studio Eros where he specializes in anti-aging, regenerative medicine, and sexual wellness, he is also the founder of Advanced Body Sculpting of New England where he offers experienced cosmetic procedures to the breast, buttock and extremities as well as noninvasive cosmetic procedures. Both practices are located at 484 Highland Avenue in Fall River, Massachusetts. Dr. Lowney received his doctorate in medicine at the University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Brown University-affiliated Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. He graduated magna cum laude from Boston College, receiving a Bachelor of Science in biology.
ABOUT STUDIO EROS
Studio Eros is an anti-aging, regenerative medicine and sexual wellness clinic launched by Dr. Mark X. Lowney, also known as Dr. FeelGood in 2020. Studio Eros has an integrated medical practice that provides a variety of health and wellness services by combining a modernized approach to Western Medicine with complementary therapies, while maintaining an emphasis on the body's natural healing abilities. Dr. Mark X. Lowney brings over 50 years of medical expertise to Studio Eros from examining, diagnosing, and treating various medical and hormonal conditions that arise from an imbalance of the body's natural systems. The mission is to offer each patient an individualized care plan, incorporating the most avant-garde and highest standard of care and treatments to reach their best state of health. For a full list of services available, please visit www.studioeros.us.
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 888-418-8065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Dr. Mark Lowney discusses the benefits of ThermiVa