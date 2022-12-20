101VOICE Awarded a 2022 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

101VOICE announced that TMC has named their cloud telephony a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that TMC has named their cloud telephony as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

101VOICE’s cloud telephony is a simple yet feature-rich cloud phone solution using the latest Cloud PBX technology. It features sophisticated capabilities, functionalities, performance, and scalability without costly maintenance. Thanks to the power of the internet, the solution helps organizations elevate their phone systems and unified communications through features such as three-way calling, auto attendant, hunt groups and more.

“Being honored with an award that acknowledges the excellence we continually strive to deliver with our cloud telephony solution is an immense privilege,” said Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder. “We are so grateful towards TMC for the recognition and award, and truly humbled. 101VOICE is proud to offer our customers award-winning customized cloud telephony solutions and support to suit their unique needs and will continue doing so for many years to come.”

“Congratulations to 101VOICE for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Their cloud telephony solution has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

