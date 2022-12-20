Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers Opens in Tampa, FL

Tony Roma's Bones and Burgers Logo Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers Leadership at Grand Opening!

The new fast-casual concept restaurant is located in Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street mall

It is truly a pleasure to call Tampa the first home for Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM, and we look forward to sharing our legendary food with this community and many others to come.” — Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting).

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, the world’s largest casual dining concept and widely recognized brand that specializes in ribs, announced the official opening of its first location of the new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street mall. The menu caters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space.

Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM was inspired by Romacorp’s 50+ years in the rib business and will feature the famous Tony Roma’s Baby Back Ribs. In addition, the Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM menu features a variety of gourmet burgers, salads, and even plant-based non-dairy frozen desserts and shakes. Located in the food court of the mall, the freshly prepared menu items are perfect for shoppers, families, or a quick lunchtime stop.

In addition to the carefully crafted menu items, there are numerous details built into the brand that are unique. The utensils and straws are made from 100% biodegradable agave for ultimate sustainability. The Vegan Burger will feature a vegan patty, cheese, and sauce in addition to being cooked on a separate, vegan only grill. Finally, the plant-based shakes will feature a proprietary vegan whipped topping.

Ramon Bourgeois, CEO (acting) of Romacorp, Inc., said, “So much effort has gone into establishing this brand to set us apart in the fast casual restaurant category. We are so impressed with the support we have received from the International Plaza and Bay Street mall, and the warm welcome shown to us thus far. It is truly a pleasure to call Tampa the first home for Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM, and we look forward to sharing our legendary food with this community and many others to come.”

Earlier this year, Romacorp., Inc opened Tony Roma’s in North Carolina, and plans to open Montana and Tennessee before the end of Q1 2023. Between Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM and Tony Roma’s, Romacorp, Inc. plans to open 200 locations over the next decade.

“Our customers have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Tampa International Plaza and Bay Street mall during this busy holiday season,” said Gary Malfroid, general manager of the center.

###

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.