Dashlyte Fully Visible Open Ear Headset Combines Bone Conduction Clarity with a Full Array LED Band
Dashlyte is the first open ear headset to combine advanced bone conduction technology and a high visibility LED light band in an ultra-light designBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opnsound by Conduction Labs will launch an innovative bone conduction headphone with back-facing LED lights, Dashlyte, at CES 2023 in Las Vegas between 5-8 January. It is priced at $69.95.
Conduction Labs always prioritizes consumers safety along with superior sound. With our natural sound open-ear bone conduction headphones, users can be aware of external sounds and environment even while listening to music, and it is also more comfortable than traditional headphones. Bone conduction headphones provide a unique, double-layered listening experience. Since these headphones sit on the outside the ear rather than in the ear canal, it is a more hygienic way of for users to listen to their favorite music or taking calls. Combined with all these beneficial traits, Conduction Labs now adds back-facing LEDs, allowing up to a quarter-mile visibility in low light conditions.
The Dashlyte is ideal for active people who love to run, walk, bike, skate, or exercise in low light conditional prevalent in early morning, evening, and night. This headphone will allow motorists and others easily identify users in the dark, while the open ear natural sound device allows the wearer to be aware of their spatial surroundings.
“At Conduction Labs, we want the user to use our headphones constantly and under various circumstances,” said Bruce Borenstein, CEO and founder of Conduction Labs. “Dashlyte is ideal for optimal night usage, as the full array led band will allow motorists and pedestrians to view our user, reducing the chance of accidents or fatalities.”
Dashlyte also offers exceptional deep bass sound, a 7-hour plus battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, dual noise cancelling mics for crystal clear communication and is IPX5 resistant.
Dashlyte will be launched at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Attendees of CES can meet Bruce Borenstein and experience the innovative Dashlyte in person. Conduction Labs will be located at Booth #18388 in the Central Hall of the Convention Center during CES 2023.
About Bruce Borenstein & Conduction Labs: Bruce is currently the founder and CEO of Conduction Labs. CL sells and markets open-ear headphones that utilize advanced directional audio and bone conduction technology. With his extensive experience in the consumer electronics industry, his goal is to deliver high-quality open-ear headphones utilizing the latest in listening technology with advanced features and competitive price points. He has previously founded AfterShokz.
