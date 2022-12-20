Machine Learning Chip Market is Expected to Touch USD 144.24 billion by 2029 with Highest CAGR of 41.10% by 2029
Machine learning (ML) is defined as a part of artificial intelligence (AI), which generally operates on experiential learning instead of programming forPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine learning chips are widely utilized for error prevention and cost-saving purposes across various industries including automotive, transportation, manufacturing, media and advertising, and finance. The hardware infrastructure include storage, computing, components, and networking.
Machine Learning Chip market research report encompasses several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. To generate the best market research report, a range of objectives of the marketing research are required to be kept in mind. With Machine Learning Chip market report it becomes simpler for customers to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. This business research report helps to provide such market insights by considering all the aspects of current and future market. Businesses can rely upon this top-notch Machine Learning Chip market report to accomplish an utter success.
Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of Figures@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-machine-learning-chip-market
Market Analysis and Size
Global Machine Learning Chip Market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 144.24 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 41.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. System-on-Chip accounts for the largest technology segment in the respective market owing to the high usage of this technology by providers for reducing costs. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Global Machine Learning Chip Market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 144.24 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 41.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. System-on-Chip accounts for the largest technology segment in the respective market owing to the high usage of this technology by providers for reducing costs. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Definition
Machine learning (ML) is defined as a part of artificial intelligence (AI), which generally operates on experiential learning instead of programming for the task of decision making. These chips are installed for enhancing intellectual property cores. These assist in improving performance, area (PPA) results through ML, power, optimization and analytics.
Some of the major players operating in machine learning chip market are
Google Inc (US)
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US)
BitMain Technologies Holding Company (China)
Intel Corporation (US)
Xilinx (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)
NVIDIA Corporation (US)
Wave Computing, Inc. (US)
Graphcore (UK)
IBM Corporation (US)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan)
Micron Technology, Inc. (US)
Market Segments Covered:
By Chip Type
GPU,
ASIC,
FPGA,
CPU,
Others
Technology
System-on-Chip,
System-in-Package,
Multi-Chip Module,
Others
Industry Vertical
Media & Advertising,
BFSI,
IT & Telecom,
Retail,
Healthcare,
Automotive & Transportation,
Others
Machine Learning Chip Market Country Level Analysis
Machine learning chip market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, chip type, technology and industry vertical as referenced above.
The countries covered in the machine learning chip market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-machine-learning-chip-market
Machine Learning Chip Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Rise in Trend of Digitalization
The rise in trend of digitalization along with expansion of information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of machine learning chip market. Deep learning algorithms are capable of automatically intercepting available data points that improves accuracy and efficiency of the decision-making process.
Increase in Cyber Attacks
The increase in the number of cyber-attacks encouraging industries to employ database management, fraud detection systems and cybersecurity accelerate the market.
Integration with Advanced Technologies
The integration with big data analytics and cloud computing to offer enhanced services to various industries further influence the market. The research and development (RandD) activities improve hardware and software processing solutions for deep learning.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the machine learning chip market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, rise in focus on developing human-aware AI systems extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, bringing AI to edge devices will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, low return on investment and lack of skilled AI workforce are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, limited structured data is projected to challenge the machine learning chip market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This machine learning chip market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on machine learning chip market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent Developments
NVIDIA launched two powerful products for its EGX Edge AI platform and EGX A100 in May’2020 in for larger commercial off-the-shelf servers. These platforms are capable of securely deploying, updating and managing fleets of servers remotely.
NVIDIA announced that the NVIDIA A100, the first GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture in May’2020. It is in full production and shipping to customers worldwide. It draws on design breakthroughs in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and provides company’s largest leap in performance to date.
Competitive Landscape and Machine Learning Chip Market Share Analysis
Machine learning chip market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to machine learning chip market.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Machine Learning Chip Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
More…….TOC..... ..Continue
Based on geography, the global Machine Learning Chip market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
Browse TOC with selected illustrations and example pages of Global Machine Learning Chip Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-machine-learning-chip-market
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be
What are the key market trends?
What is driving Machine Learning Chip Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in Market space?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Machine Learning Chip Market ?
What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Machine Learning Chip Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Machine Learning Chip market?
Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here