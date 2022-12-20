GSA Recognized the Social Value Leaders 2022: Intetics Became a Winner across the Software Development Company Category
GSA UK Recognized the Social Value Leaders 2022: Intetics Became the Winner across the Software Development Company CategoryNAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sourcing Association recognizes the organizations demonstrating a steadfast commitment to improving the delivery of technology & business services worldwide. Intetics was recognized as the top across the software development company category within the Social Value Leaderboard 2022 by GSA UK.
GSA created Social Value Leaderboard to honor companies that go above and beyond to help drive the global sourcing industry forward. The sector performs better and grows faster when businesses collaborate, share thought leadership, and discuss challenges and best practices. That brings real social value to the whole community.
Social Value Leaderboard has been developed by attributing points to activities supporting the association’s work throughout 2022 and then calculating the total social value points the community members have awarded.
“We are delighted to announce the top 3 social value leaders across all key categories of our membership and to make a big shout out to our overall Social Value winner: Intetics. Intetics has worked diligently as GSA’s pro bono Technology Partner over the course of 2022, developing our super user-friendly events app, and all done out of Ukraine. Our software development team there has shown super professionalism, commitment, and resilience despite facing immense adversity. Thank you Intetics.”
– Kerry Hallard, GSA UK CEO
“The GSA recognition is helping to drive more technology and business community members into CSR projects. Together with our clients we make more than software. We make an impact in different domains. Social responsibility is one of our core priorities. Intetics is supporting various local and global initiatives and is constantly helping Ukraine.”
– Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President
All Help Ukraine links and resources: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/intetics_supportukraine-intetics-activity-6905506306481082368-9i1u/
In 2023 the GSA will be launching its Social Procurement workstream dedicated to helping members better understand all aspects of social value creation. The workstream is meant to include areas such as supplier diversity and impact sourcing, with the intent to increase the industry’s social value contribution and position the global technology and business services industry as a leading industry in terms of social value contributions — further boosting its reputation to bolster growth.
About Intetics
Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.
