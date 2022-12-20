Submit Release
Media Advisory: Governor Larry Hogan Joins The 155th Academy Class As They Graduate Into The Ranks Of Maryland’s Finest

Maryland State Police News Release

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Governor Larry Hogan will join Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III for the 155th Trooper Candidate Academy Class Graduation on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The trooper candidates have endured 27 weeks of rigorous training in a residential police academy that demands their very best, at all times.  After graduation, each trooper is required to complete eight weeks of additional field training with an experienced trooper before they are able to patrol alone.  Families, friends and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be present at the graduation ceremony. 

 WHAT:          MARYLAND STATE POLICE

                      155th TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION

WHEN:          THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2022 AT 10 A.M.

WHERE:        CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL

                      355 RONSDALE ROAD

                      SYKESVILLE, MD 21784

DIRECTIONS: Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue onto MD-140 W. Turn left onto MD-91 S. Turn right onto MD-32 N. Turn left onto Klees Mill Road. Continue onto Klee Mill Road S. Turn left onto Ronsdale Road.

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

