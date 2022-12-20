New Player in the Compliance as a Service Market

CyberVault is a new virtual data room solution that provides affordable security and online data storage, management, and collaboration solutions to SMEs.

Holding security and compliance to a higher standard is what CyberVault is all about.” — William O'Brien, CEO of CyberVault

NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launching of a new, affordable data room solution is underway. The SME market has been underserved with this type of service and Cyber Vault is here to change that. Companies that are in need of a quality document security and compliance software, but don’t need the large-scale capabilities of an enterprise solution, can find an answer with CyberVault . This solution is for businesses that, until now, have not been able to afford the confidentiality and superior features required to meet 21st-century cyber-security needs.

The Team at CyberVault has over 15 years of experience providing leading-edge online secure data room solutions since 2007. They proudly provide the first-to-market capability of true secure file collaboration & messaging for the compliance environment. The technology has been awarded 6 active patents & the DDTC has reviewed & approved the solution for ITAR compliance. The platform either meets or exceeds government regulations and industry best practices for the unique cybersecurity needs of today’s companies.

Compliance Coverage:

• EAR

• ITAR

• DFARS

• NIST SP 800-171

• NIST SP 800-172

• CMMC Level 1 and Level 2

CyberVault Benefits:

• Install in one day

• Send documents securely internally and to externals*

• License management

• Keep the existing email system

• Patented solution

CyberVault strives to provide useful tools so that sensitive documents have a unique and secure environment. The standard of security doesn’t stop at protection; it exceeds past it to make sure that all essential information is readily available.

For more information visit the CyberVault website: https://www.cybervault.us