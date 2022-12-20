Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,330 in the last 365 days.

New Player in the Compliance as a Service Market

CyberVault is a new virtual data room solution that provides affordable security and online data storage, management, and collaboration solutions to SMEs.

Holding security and compliance to a higher standard is what CyberVault is all about.”
— William O'Brien, CEO of CyberVault

NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launching of a new, affordable data room solution is underway. The SME market has been underserved with this type of service and Cyber Vault is here to change that. Companies that are in need of a quality document security and compliance software, but don’t need the large-scale capabilities of an enterprise solution, can find an answer with CyberVault . This solution is for businesses that, until now, have not been able to afford the confidentiality and superior features required to meet 21st-century cyber-security needs.

The Team at CyberVault has over 15 years of experience providing leading-edge online secure data room solutions since 2007. They proudly provide the first-to-market capability of true secure file collaboration & messaging for the compliance environment. The technology has been awarded 6 active patents & the DDTC has reviewed & approved the solution for ITAR compliance. The platform either meets or exceeds government regulations and industry best practices for the unique cybersecurity needs of today’s companies.

Compliance Coverage:
• EAR
• ITAR
• DFARS
• NIST SP 800-171
• NIST SP 800-172
• CMMC Level 1 and Level 2

CyberVault Benefits:
• Install in one day
• Send documents securely internally and to externals*
• License management
• Keep the existing email system
• Patented solution

CyberVault strives to provide useful tools so that sensitive documents have a unique and secure environment. The standard of security doesn’t stop at protection; it exceeds past it to make sure that all essential information is readily available.

For more information visit the CyberVault website: https://www.cybervault.us

CyberVault
+1 603-484-2485
Sales
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Player in the Compliance as a Service Market

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.