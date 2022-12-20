HNA.LIVE CHOOSES SECO’S CLEA TO LAUNCH ITS AI AND 3D CLOUD SOLUTION FOR MANUFACTURERS
HNA.Live has selected CLEA AI-IoT platform for their cloud solution that combines AI/3D modelling technologies to optimize manufacturing facility productivity.SAN JOSE/DENVER, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HNA.Live, a data analytics company serving manufacturing and real estate industries, has selected CLEA, AI-IoT platform from SECO Mind for their innovative cloud solution that combines AI and 3D modelling technologies to optimize manufacturing facility productivity.
Manufacturing 4.0 is transforming the way manufacturers manage and optimize their operations, from product design and production to distribution and customer satisfaction. HNA.Live offers granular, privacy-protected, real-time insights into the performance efficiencies and bottlenecks of operations, safety, and quality in the manufacturing space.
“The digital transformations are notoriously difficult to scale up across networks of factories, the pressure to succeed is intense. With CLEA we can rapidly enable manufacturers to capture benefits across the entire manufacturing value chain”, said Cooper Mojsiejenko, CEO of HNA.Live.
HNA.Live makes use of LIDAR (Laser Imaging Detection and Ranging) and other data collection technologies to precisely measure and create 3D models for manufacturing whether it’s plant movement, working parts in process, or a building's entire operation. HNA.Live’s cutting-edge technology provides more accurate real-time 3D modeling for a manufacturer's business strategy.
“CLEA enables connecting and cloud managing any hardware for smart control, monitoring, and actionable insights. HNA.Live is enabling manufacturers to increase production capacity, reduce material losses, improve delivery lead times, and reduce their environmental impact. We are very excited to be part of their journey”, said Ajay Malik, CEO of SECO Mind USA.
SECO
SECO (IOT.MI) develops and manufactures cutting-edge technological solutions, from miniaturized computers to fully customized integrated systems combining hardware and software. SECO also offers Clea, a proprietary end-to-end IoT-AI analytics software suite that allows clients to gather insightful data from their on-field devices in real time. SECO employs almost 900 people worldwide and operates through 5 production plants, 10 R&D hubs and sales offices in 9 countries. SECO serves more than 300 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields, including Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Fitness, Vending and many other sectors. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaborations with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. Corporate social responsibility is part of the strategy of SECO, that undertakes several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.
For more information: http://www.seco.com/
SECO Mind USA
SECO Mind USA, LLC is a privately held company located in heart of Silicon Valley and backed by SECO S.p.A. SECO Mind delivers AI-IoT software for accelerating digital transformation. It builds turnkey solutions for Vending Machines, Agriculture, Defense, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. SECO Mind is on a mission to augment the abilities of machines and people by using AI everywhere computing takes place and is a leader in self-supervised learning, incremental learning and reinforcement learning. They have built and deployed AI products for computer vision, air quality, predictive maintenance, vending machines, defense against drones, and more for private, public, and government.
For more information: https://secomind.ai
HNA.Live
HourNationArchive, INC. is a privately held company located in Denver, CO. HNA.Live is a cloud solution that combines AI and 3D technology to optimize manufacturing facility productivity. Connecting LIDAR and other data collection technologies to precisely measure and create 3D models for manufacturing whether it's plant movement, working parts in process, or a building's entire operation, HNA.Live’s cutting-edge technology provides more accurate real-time 3D modeling for a manufacturer's business strategy.
For more information: https://hna.live
Marco Parisi, Head of Investor Relations
SECO
+39 0575 26979
email us here