CME Corp. Recognized as 2022 Rhode Island Top Places to Work

WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp has been named a 2022 Top Workplaces winner in Rhode Island for the second year in a row. The list is established exclusively on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including appreciation, values and clued-in leaders and employees as a few examples.“It's a great feeling to have our valued employees vote us one of the top workplaces in RI for the second year in a row. Part of what makes us successful is fostering a collaborative and team-oriented work environment. We are thankful for our hard working and dedicated employees who make CME a great place to work,” said Maricar Caressimo, CHRO of CME Corp.Normand Chevrette, President, and CEO of CME Corp added “We’re truly honored to be recognized by our people for a second year in a row. This is testament to our ‘people first’ approach that is a core principle of our culture.”Energage understands the importance of a healthy company culture, “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, which powers the Top Workplaces survey process. “More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture.”Read more on our Top Workplaces profile, here . Interested in applying to a family-centric company like CME Corp.? Visit our Careers page to learn more about our career opportunities!________________________________________About CME Corp:CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate and expand on schedule.About Energage, LLC:Making the world a better place to work together.™Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or top workplaces.com.