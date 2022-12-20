Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% By 2029
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are biodegradable polymers that are manufactured by the microbial fermentation of glucose or sugar.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 4,154.40 thousand by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is the increasing demand for biodegradable materials in the packaging and food service industries, the emergence of new and cost-effective raw materials for PHA production, and increasing concerns for human health and safety. The Essential Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) report contains endless perspectives and information on definitions, classifications, applications, and market actions, and also explains market drivers and restraints based on SWOT analysis. Market segmentation research covers research and analysis based on numerous market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. The vital aspects of this market report are the key market dynamics, the current market scenario and the future prospects of the industry. Companies can certainly predict a reduction in the risk of failure with the contraceptive devices market research report.
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are gaining prominence and attention in various applications, including biomedical and food packaging applications, due to their excellent biodegradability, biocompatibility, and thermal properties . Since PHAs are non-toxic, inert, and hydrophobic, these attributes make PHA ideal for human use and do not threaten human health and safety.The Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Recent Development
In January 2021, Danimer Scientific opened its new facility at 605 Rolling Hills Lane, Winchester, KY 40391, which is the world's first commercial production facility for PHA. With the help of this new facility, the company doubled its production capacity in the year 2021.
Market Definition
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are biodegradable polymers that are made by microbial fermentation of glucose or sugar. In other words, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are produced by numerous microorganisms, including through bacterial lipid fermentation. Due to their biodegradable properties, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are used for a wide range of industrial applications. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) serve as an energy source and carbon reserve when produced with bacteria.
Competitive Landscape and Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Share Analysis
Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus on the Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market.
Some of the prominent participants operating in the Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market are BASF SE, PolyFerm Canada, Full Cycle Bioplastics, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., BIO-ON, Bluepha Co, Ltd, TERRAVERDAE BIOWORKS INC., RWDC Industries, NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TianAn Biologic Materials Co, Ltd., Danimer Scientific, YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Scope of the Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market
The Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is categorized based on type, form, and application. Growth among these segments will help you analyze the major growth segments in the industries and provide users with valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify top market applications.
Writes
short chain length
Medium chain length
Based on type, the Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is categorized into two segments of short chain length and medium chain length.
Form
copolymerized PHA
linear PHA
Based on the shape, the Middle East and Africa polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is categorized into two segments, copolymerized PHA and linear PHA.
Application
Packaging and Food Services
biomedical
Agriculture
chemical additive
3d print
Cosmetic products
Sewage treatment
Research Methodology
Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. In addition, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Data models include Vendor Positioning grids, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Middle East and Africa Vs. Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. Please request an analyst call in case of further inquiry.
Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing demand for biodegradable materials in the packaging and foodservice industries
The Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market growth factors include the increasing demand for biodegradable materials in the packaging and food service industries, as these materials will mitigate environmental pollution and support sustainability initiatives. Moreover, factors such as increasing demand for food packaging and increasing demand for biodegradable plastics in various forms of packaging are expected to drive the demand for polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) shortly.
Emergence of new and cost-effective raw materials for PHA production
The demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) is mainly driven by the abundance of sugar sources found in sugarcane, beet, molasses, and bagasse which can be easily consumed and converted by bacteria to produce PHA. In addition, the manufacturing of biodegradable plastics can benefit from raw materials derived from non-food items or waste residues worldwide. This is owing to the rising global demand for cereals, including maize, wheat, barley, and other grains for food, animal feed, and biofuels. Additionally, non-food raw resources such as organic waste, biomass, and dead plants are predicted to improve waste management.
Opportunities
Increasing investments in research & development activities for PHA applications
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are a diverse group of biodegradable polyesters that can be synthesized through biological and non-biological routes. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are compounds that belong to the class of polyesters made from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugar cane bagasse. With the growing acceptance of PHA in various industries and segments, companies are investing heavily to explore new applications for PHAs, including biomedical products, paints & coatings, and textiles, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market.
Stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastic products
The strict governmental law against single-use plastic and increasing concerns over human health and safety are expected to offer opportunities for growth in the polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market. The need for environment-friendly products is driving innovation in the bioplastics industry. The packaging and food services industry demands single-use plastics and sustainable packaging. This increases the need for bioplastics. Moreover, there are many PHA manufacturers across the globe with a huge domestic market in their regions.
Some important points of TOC:
Chapter 1: Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Constraints, Opportunities, and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: The Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate, and Price Analysis by Type of Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA).
Chapter 4: Middle East and Africa Downstream Characteristics, Consumption, and Market Share by Application Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
Chapter 5: Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) production volume, price, gross margin, and revenue ($) by regions.
Chapter 6: Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.
Chapter 7: Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.
Chapter 10: Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.
Chapter 11 – The Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Industry Features, Key Drivers, SWOT Analysis of New Entrants, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: The Middle East and Africa Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Conclusion of the Entire Report.
