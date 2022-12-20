Dental Scaling Market Expected to Grow USD 139.93 million by 2029, Top Company, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental scaling market is expected to reach the value of USD 139.93 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.
Dental scaling is a procedure used to prevent gum disease and to alleviate complications caused by excessive plaque build-up. When compared to a standard dental cleaning, scaling penetrates much deeper. Plaque bacteria can cause gum disease and tooth decay.
Top Key Competitors: Dental Scaling Market
Some of the major players operating in the dental scaling market are 3M, Danaher, Young Innovations, Inc., Carestream Health, W&H Dentalwerk B�rmoos GmbH, ACTEON GROUP, COLTENE Group, Dentsply Sirona, A-dec Inc, PLANMECA OY, Patterson Companies, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, GC Corporation, and BIOLASE, Inc.Orion Health group of companies, OSP Labs, AM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY, Deevita LLC, among others.
Dental scaling Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in the adoption of dental procedures.
The rising incidences of dental caries, advancements in cosmetic dental procedures, and rising demand for dental implants due to the benefits of surgical implants are driving the overall growth of the dental scaling market
The rising case of periodontitis
According to a study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association, scaling and root preparation are beneficial for patients suffering from chronic periodontitis, a gum disease that has progressed beyond gingivitis. Recurrent periodontitis affects half of all adults over the age of 30 in the United States.
Government investments for healthcare interoperability
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market.
Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the dental scaling market.
Opportunities
The availability of improved dental equipment is an important factor that contributes to the medical fraternity's overall development. Furthermore, people of all ages are equally susceptible to dental disorders. As a result, demand for dental equipment of various sizes and grades has increased. The availability of dental equipment in surgical shops has emerged as a springboard for market vendors' growth. The high demand for dental care among children and adolescents has created new opportunities for market expansion.
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Dental Scaling Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Global Market: Regulations
Market Overview
Dental Scaling Market, By Device Type
Dental Scaling Market, By Product Type
Dental Scaling Market, By Technology
Dental Scaling Market, By Application
Dental Scaling Market, By End User
Global Dental Scaling Market, By Region
Dental Scaling Market: Company Landscape
SWOT Analyses
Company Profile
Questionnaires
Related Reports
