Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market is Booming Worldwide with a USD 5.99 Billion During the Forecast Period 2029

Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market industry analysis and forecast 2029
The market for hematology analyzers and reagents is likely to be driven by the rates for automated hematology instruments and the preferences for high-sensitivity point-of-care (POC) hematology tests. Rapid technology advancements, such as applying fundamental flow cytometry techniques and the expansion of high throughput hematology analyzers, are also projected to impact the industry’s drivers significantly.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hematology (CBC) analyzers market was valued at USD 4.31 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.99 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Hematology analyzers are medical instruments that are used to classify and count the number of blood cells in a patient’s blood sample. Differential white blood cell counts are also analyzed using this equipment. The features of hematology analyzers vary according to the different medical equipment, and users can specify which testing service or analysis they require depending on these features.
Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing levels of blood donation activities
The market is forecast to increase due to the rise in the incidence of blood diseases in patients, driving product demand and the adoption of products in conjunction with flow cytometry techniques.
Technological Advancements in Hematology analyzers
Hematology analyzers and reagents market participants are very competitive, and they have previously developed revolutionary products and reagents.
Advanced preference for automated hematology instruments
The incorporation of fundamental flow-cytometry techniques in automated hematology analyzers and growing technical breakthroughs are some of the main aspects that fuel the need for hematology analyzers in the market.
Increasing demand for highly efficient hematology analyzers
In addition to high-sensitivity point-of-care (POC) in hematology testing, the worldwide hematology analyzer market is growing in demand. Hematology analyzers’ market expansion was hampered by rigid and time-consuming regulatory policies for hematology and laboratory instruments.
Opportunities
Product demand is being driven by rising blood donation levels and an increase in the prevalence of blood diseases in patients; this feature is expected to move the market ahead. The market is expected to grow when the product is used with flow cytometry methods. The use of automated analyzers has resulted in a considerable reduction in the time it takes to conduct a test and a significant gain in inefficiency. The increased occurrence of diseases such as anaemia and leukemia is projected to enhance the market further. Globally, people’s disposable income has increased, resulting in increased healthcare spending.
Global Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market Scope
The hematology (CBC) analyzers market is segmented on the basis of type, price range and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Products and Services
Hematology Products and Services
Instruments
5-Part and 6-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers
3-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers
Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzers
Point-Of-Care Testing Hematology Analyzers
Handheld Photo-Optic Devices
Slide Strainers
Consumables
Controls and Calibrators
Stains
Reagents
Services
Hemostasis Products and Services
Instruments
Services
Immunohematology Products and Services
Instruments
Services
Price Range
High-End
Mid-Range
Low-End
End-User
Hospital Laboratories
Commercial Service Providers
Government Reference Laboratories
Research and Academic Institutes
Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The hematology (CBC) analyzers market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, price range and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the hematology (CBC) analyzers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the hematology (CBC) analyzers market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, strong existence of major players in the market, increases cases of surgical procedures among the athletes and increasing number of research activities in this region.
During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in terms of value. The region’s rise is attributed to rising adoption rates of automated hematology instruments and rising desires for high sensitivity point-of-care (POC) hematology testing.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The hematology (CBC) analyzers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for hematology (CBC) analyzers market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the hematology (CBC) analyzers market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market Share Analysis
The hematology (CBC) analyzers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the hematology (CBC) analyzers market.
Some of the major players operating in the hematology (CBC) analyzers market are:
Abbott. (U.S)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Sysmex Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd (Japan)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.)
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
Bayer AG (Germany)
HORIBA (Japan)
Boule (Sweden)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
BioSystems (Spain)
Diatron (Hungary)
Drew Scientific (US)
EKF Diagnostics (UK)
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)
Research Methodology:
Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes obtaining market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past in advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market and primary (industry expert) validation. Data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
