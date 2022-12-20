Asia-Pacific Bio Stimulant Market is Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 12.1% During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029
The increasing use of biostimulants in powder form in cosmetic products such as soaps, shampoo, and creams is propelling the biostimulants market forward.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The asia pacific biostimulant market was valued at USD 1556.15 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 3880.58 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Biostimulants are being developed to assist farmers in meeting increased agricultural demand on a long-term basis. Biostimulants increase crop yield and value, improving farm productivity. Agricultural biostimulants are mixtures of chemicals, substances, and microorganisms applied to plants or soils to increase crop vigour, production, sensitivity to abiotic pressure, and quality.
In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Biostimulant Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing applications for effective crop production
Increasing application in agriculture to improve seed germination and fertiliser effectiveness, rising demand in cosmetics products such as cream, shampoo, and others, surging growth in the marine industry, and increased investment in the development of advanced products are some of the major factors that will drive the growth of the biostimulants market during the forecast period.
Some of the major reasons driving the Asia-Pacific biostimulant market demand are rising for organic products, increased expansion in the marine industry, increasing innovative technology, and expanding research & development efforts.
Growing demand from the personal care industry
The increasing use of biostimulants in powder form in cosmetic products such as soaps, shampoo, and creams is propelling the biostimulants market forward. The production of liquid biostimulants for use in fertilizers and pesticides, as well as increased stress tolerance in plants, are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific biostimulants market to new heights.
Opportunity
Government organizations have made aggressive efforts to regulate the production and use of environmentally friendly products, such as prohibiting specific chemicals and establishing maximum consumption limits. As a result, there is an urgent need to develop bio-based agrochemicals in order to reduce the harmful effects of synthetic agrochemicals on the environment. Furthermore, the advantages of using biostimulants, such as low toxicity, high specificity, and increased efficiency, have led to increased adoption of such products.
COVID-19 Impact on Biostimulant Market
As a result of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, supply and demand were negatively impacted, resulting in lower market demand for products. However, most bio-stimulant plants and companies were permitted to operate because they were deemed an essential business in the Asia-Pacific. The continued movement of agri-food products and inputs was considered as critical as part of a COVID-19 management strategy.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Government declared crop inputs to be essential commodities, ensuring a resilient market for biostimulants. As a result, businesses were able to continue producing goods. However, the pandemic affected market dynamics because demand for some crops fell off as a result of the pandemic.
Asia-Pacific Biostimulant Market Scope
The biostimulant market Scope is segmented on the basis of active ingredients, crop type, application method, form, origin, end-user and distribution channel.. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Active ingredient
Acid based
Extract based
B-vitamins
Chitin
Others
Application
Foliar treatment
Soil treatment
Seed treatment
Origin
Natural
Synthetic
End-users
Farmers
Related industries
Research institutes
Others
Competitive Landscape and Biostimulant Market Share Analysis
Some of the major players operating in the Biostimulant market are:
BASF SE (Germany)
UPL (India)
Valagro S.p.A (Italy)
Gowan Group (U.S)
FMC Corporation (U.S)
ILSA S.p.A (Italy)
