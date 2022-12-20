Excipients Market is Expected to Reach USD 11,244.15 Million With Technology, Type and Application
Global Excipients Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excipients Market report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For actionable market insights and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. The market data of an outstanding Excipients Market business report is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.
The excipients market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 11,244.15 million by 2028. Technological advancements in multifunctional excipients and increasing need for pharmaceutical products across varied therapeutic areas are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Trends Impacting the Market
Now the question is which other regions is Dow, Roquette Frères, and JRS Pharma are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America excipients market and the market leaders targeting U.S., Canada and Mexico to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.
The excipients market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Dow, Roquette Frères, and JRS Pharma as they are the market leader. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global excipients market.
Global Excipients Market Development
In September 2020, Roquette Frères had entered into a partnership with Barentz for pharmaceuticals distribution in the U.S. Both these companies are working in European markets creating distribution channel. This partnership would increase product portfolio of the company.
Excipients Market Overview:
Pharmaceutical excipients involve everything in a drug except that of the active pharmaceutical ingredients. These molecules don’t possess any medicinal property and are ultimately used for enhancing the physiological absorption of the drug. Excipients are inert in nature and it allows the drug molecule to apply to patients in the right form.
The technological advancements in multifunctional excipients act as a driver for the excipients market growth in the forecast period. The long duration of the drug development process is expected to hinder the excipients market in the forecast period. The strategic initiatives by market players act as an opportunity for the growth of the excipients market. The safety consideration in storage & transportation acts as a challenge for the growth of the excipients market.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Dow
Roquette Frères.
JRS PHARMA
Evonik Industries AG
The Lubrizol Corporation (A Subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
BASF SE
Ashland
Kerry Group PLC
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Colorcon
Chemische Fabrik Budenheim
Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG
ADM
Croda International Plc
BENEO
Avantor, Inc.
Omya AG
DFE Pharma
Pfanstiehl, Inc.
MEGGLE Group Wasserburg
Excipients Market Scope and Market Size
The excipients market is categorized into ten notable segments which are based on the origin, category, products, chemistry type, chemical synthesis, functionality, dosage forms, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of origin, the excipients market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2021, organic origin holds the highest market share due to non-toxic characteristic of organic chemicals used as excipients.
On the basis of category, the excipients market is segmented into primary excipients and secondary excipients. In 2021, primary excipients segment is dominating the market as the segment includes fillers, adhesives, lubricants and other crucial excipients.
On the basis of products, the excipients market is segmented into polymers, sugars, alcohols, minerals, gelatin and others. In 2021, polymers segment is dominating the market because polymers are used as gelatin shells in the manufacturing of capsules.
On the basis of chemistry type, the excipients market is segmented into plant, animals, synthetic and minerals. In 2021, plant segment is dominating the market due to less expensive, non-toxic nature, biodegradable in nature and do not show any adverse effects of side effect on the human beings.
On the basis of chemical synthesis, the excipients market is segmented into lactose monohydrate, sucralose, polysorbate, benzyl alcohol, cetosteary aclohol, soy lecithin, pregelatinized starch and others. In 2021, lactose monohydrate segment is dominating the market due to its multiple properties.
On the basis of functionality, the excipients market is segmented into binders and adhesives, disintegrants, coating material, disintegrants, solubilizers, flavors, sweetening agents, diluents, lubricants, buffers, emulsifying agents, preservatives, antioxidants, sorbents, solvents, emollients, glidients, chelating agents, antifoaming agents and others. In 2021, binders and adhesives segment is dominating the market due to its properties.
On the basis of dosage forms, the excipients market is segmented into solid, semi-solid and liquid. In 2021, solid segment is dominating the market as most of the excipients are used in manufacturing of solid dosage form.
On the basis of route of administration, the excipients market is segmented into oral excipients, topical excipients, parenteral excipients and other excipients. In 2021, oral excipients segment dominates in the market as majority of drugs including the first line therapy are available in the oral form with the highest effectiveness having strong onset of action.
On the basis of end user, the excipients market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, research organization and academics and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominates in the market as most of the excipients are used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies because these companies are responsible for the production of medicines in all dosage forms such as solid, semi-solid and liquid.
On the basis of distribution channel, the excipients market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating in the market as it is the primary source of distribution of excipients.
Research Methodology: Global Excipients Market.
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Chief Level Officers, Product and Marketing Manager, Distributors, Buyers.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
