With 8.72% CAGR, Dietary Supplements Market is Projected by 2029- Data Bridge Market Research report

Dietary Supplements Market

Global Dietary Supplements Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dietary Supplements are nutritional supplements that are available in fluid form. Most of the time, they are used to speed up the body's metabolism and lower the risk of lifestyle disorders. People who cannot swallow capsules, thick gel, or solid tablets usually use dietary supplements that come in liquid form. There are a lot of big market players in this area, and they all make high-quality products to get as much market share as possible.

The government helps with research and development, and there are funds for research, so the market is also growing. Also, the top players in the market are focused on the U.S. because people there know a lot about dietary supplement devices. But Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa (LAMEA) are expected to make the most money and grow the fastest. This is because people are investing in new inventions, the economy as a whole is getting better, there are more athletes and sports professionals, the economy is growing, and there are more health risks and diseases that can be controlled by taking dietary supplements.

Increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles is driving the market for dietary supplements. It is widely known that having a healthy immune system can help reduce the risk or severity of diseases and infections. When combined with proper nutrition, dietary supplements can enhance the body's natural defenses and immunity. As people become more conscious of holistic wellbeing, the demand for immunity-boosting products is expected to increase in the coming years.

The Botanical segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR growth in the Dietary Supplements market.

Over the past couple of years, the herbal dietary supplements segment has witnessed significant growth in terms of value sales. The rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of plant-based food products and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers are the key factors driving the demand for herbal supplements. Horehound, Yohimbe, cranberry, black cohosh, senna, cinnamon, and flaxseed are some of the key herbal dietary supplements that have gained a higher level of traction over the past couple of years. Herbal and traditional dietary supplements have seen remarkably similar growth as a broader category in recent years. Long-standing cultural usage in areas such as East and South Asia has expanded westward to the US and, to a lesser degree, Europe. At this stage, the herbal and traditional dietary supplement landscape is still largely dependent on the Asia Pacific since the region accounts for larger value sales.

The tablet segment, by mode of application is projected to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The dietary supplements market, by mode of application, is segmented into tablets, capsules, liquids, powders, soft gels, and gel caps. Tablets account for the larger value share of the market mainly due to their high convenience, which has ensured a strong consumer preference for tablet formats. However, the demand for beverage formats, such as shakes and green tea, has grown significantly, especially among health enthusiasts, due to the perception that such products support endurance and enhance physical performance. As a result, the liquids segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Global Dietary Supplements Market Key Players    

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Segmentation 

By Ingredient

Vitamins & Minerals
Proteins & Amino Acids

By Application

Sports Nutrition
Weight Loss

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific

How is Market Expansion Being Hindered?

“High Cost of Sports Supplements”

Sports supplements are considered premium nutrition-rich dietary supplements due to their premium ingredients and nutritional content. Sports supplement products are easily available in any supplement store or on e-Commerce sites. When it comes to prices, sports dietary supplements are costly and not affordable by all, owing to which, demand for sports supplements may be affected.

“High Dietary Supplement Consumption Can Have Adverse Health Effects”

Not only are single supplements or supplement combinations unlikely to have a favorable impact on the immune system, but high doses of supplements have been linked to harmful side effects, such as increased tumor growth rates. Despite the absence of scientific evidence, many patients with chronic illnesses use supplements.

Overdosing on supplements can cause blood clotting, migraines, liver damage, decreased bone strength, and birth abnormalities, among other things. Regularly consuming supplements may also impair the body's ability to absorb nutrients.

For instance, an excessive amount of vitamin A can lead to migraines, liver damage, poor bone strength, and birth defects. Overdose of iron can cause nausea and vomiting, as well as damage to the liver and other organs.

