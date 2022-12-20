With 31.50% CAGR, DevSecOps Market is Expected to Reach USD 23.16 Billion by 2029 - Data Bridge Market Research
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Latest Research Report of DevSecOps Market Trends and Forecast to 2029SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DevSecOps Market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.16 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 31.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
According to the Cost of Data Breach Report 2019 published by the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, the average cost of a single data breach grew internationally from $3.6 million in 2018 to $3.92 million in 2019. As a result, businesses are utilizing DevSecOps software more frequently to achieve more agile development techniques with improved security. The market is therefore anticipated to generate significant amounts of revenue due to the increased adoption across the globe over the forecasted timeline.
DevSecOps Market Analysis:
This Global DevSecOps market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the DevSecOps market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Some of the major players operating in the DevSecOps market are
Broadcom (U.S.)
IBM (U.S.)
MicroFocus (U.K.)
Synopsys (U.S.)
Microsoft (U.S.)
Google Inc., (U.S.)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.)
Palo Alto Networks (U.S.)
Qualys, Inc. (U.S.)
Progress Software Corporation (U.S.)
Threat Modeler (U.S.)
Contrast Security (U.S.)
CyberArk (Israel)
Entersoft (Australia)
Rogue Wave Software, Inc. (U.S.)
Splunk Inc., (U.S.)
4ARMED LIMITED (U.K.)
Aqua Security Software Ltd. (Israel)
Check Marx Ltd., (Israel)
Conntinuum Security Consultants Inc. (Spain)
Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)
DevSecOps Market Drivers:
Mounting amount of Security Breaches
One of the major factors propelling the global DevSecOps market is the rising concern for data security. In 2019, the number of reported breaches grew by 54% in comparison to the first half of 2018, according to a survey by NortonLifeLock Inc. The resulting financial loss and the effect on the company's reputation are the data breach's most tragic side effects. The majority of data breaches, it has been discovered, were caused by app vulnerabilities. Therefore, businesses are now adopting DevSecOps software more frequently to implement more agile development techniques with improved security. With code analysis, which examines how rapidly they are being addressed and patched, businesses can find new vulnerabilities.
Burgeoning Adoption across BFSI Sector
Cyber risks and attacks have significantly increased in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector over the recent years. The demand for mobile and online banking has raised the risk of threats and data breaches, which has increased the use of DevSecOps. Along with evolving legal requirements, the need to supply digital services and solutions to improve customer experience may increase demand for DevSecOps over the projection period. Governments must provide appropriate data security to safeguard private and sensitive information, which largely increased the adoption rate of the DevSecOps across the BFSI sector.
Opportunities:
Advancements and Investments
The rapid advancement in cloud computing is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the DevSecOps market's growth rate. Additionally, the rising investment in IT advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, and BYOD further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.
Restraints/Challenges:
Dependency On Obsolete Application
The dependency on obsolete application development processes is further projected to derail the overall market’s growth over the forecast period.
Lack of Technical Expertise
The DevSecOps market’s growth is projected to be slowed down by a dearth of qualified personnel or skilled professionals. The shortage of technical expertise is one of the significant challenge for the DevSecOps market over the forecast period.
Global DevSecOps Market Segmentations:
Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-Premises
Component:
Solution
Services
Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Vertical:
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Public Sector
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
DevSecOps Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the DevSecOps market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the DevSecOps market because of the increasing adoption of these solutions across various medium and large enterprises within the region over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, the rising need for better and consistent security amid the growing need for application development and deliveries is further estimated to accelerate the expansion over the forecast period.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
