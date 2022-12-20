North America Gene Synthesis Market Exceed valuation of USD 3,943.72 Million with Growing CAGR of 23.4% by 2029
North America Gene Synthesis Market is growing with a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,943.72 million by 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Gene Synthesis Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This North America Gene Synthesis report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porte's Five Forces analysis.
Market definition covered in this North America Gene Synthesis report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the North America Gene Synthesis report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.
North America gene synthesis market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,943.72 million by 2029 from USD 720.79 million in 2021.
Market Outline: -
Gene synthesis refers to the chemical synthesis of DNA strand base-by base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creating a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built.
Gene synthesis is the process of creating artificial genes in a lab setting using synthetic biology. The generation of recombinant proteins is one of the numerous applications of recombinant DNA technology, where gene synthesis is emerging as a key instrument. The traditional methods of cloning and mutagenesis are quickly being replaced by de novo gene synthesis, which also enables the production of nucleic acids for which there is no template.
Some of the major players operating in the gene synthesis market are ATDBio Ltd (Subsidiary of Biotage), General Biosystems Inc., MACROGEN CO. LTD., Boster Biological Technology, Creative Biogene, Bioneer Pacific, exonbio, trenzyme GmbH, Twist Bioscience, BioCat GmbH (Subsidiary of AddLife AB), OriGene Technologies, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. 9Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Eurofins Scientific, NZYTech, Lda. - Genes and Enzymes, Ansa Biotechnologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Genescript, Synbio Technologies, Proteogenix, Bio Basic Inc., ATG:biosynthetics GmbH, Merck KGaA, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A, Ginkgo Bioworks, Bbi-lifesciences, Evonetix, ProMab Biotechnologies Inc., GCC Biotech (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd., CSBio, Azenta US, Inc., and among others.
Recent Development
In December 2020, Twist Bioscience launched clonal-ready gene fragments to complete the offering of genes. The fragments launched can be used with adapters or without adapters to build up the perfect clones. The clonal-ready gene fragments are compatible with the protein expression pathways, enzyme engineering, and gene expression, among others.
In 2020, according to an article published in an ACS journal, a total estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths were reported worldwide. This suggests that cancer coverage is suboptimal, and there is a great need to implement high cancer coverage all over the world.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the North America Gene Synthesis Market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the North America Gene Synthesis Market
Table of Content:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: Scope of The Report
Section 03: Research Methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Market Landscape
Section 06: Market Sizing
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User
Section 12: Regional Landscape
Section 13: Decision Framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: Company Profiles
Section 18: Appendix
North America Gene Synthesis Market Scope
North America gene synthesis market is segmented into component, gene type, gene synthesis type, application, method, end user, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.
Component
Synthesizers
Consumables
Software & services
On the basis of component, the North America gene synthesis market is segmented into synthesizers, consumables, and software & services.
Gene Type
Standard gene
Express gene
Complex gene
Others
On the basis of gene type, the North America gene synthesis market is segmented into the standard gene, express gene, and complex gene, and others.
Gene Synthesis Type
Gene library synthesis
Custom gene synthesis
On the basis of gene synthesis type, the North America gene synthesis market is segmented into gene library synthesis and custom gene synthesis.
Application
Synthetic biology,
Genetic engineering,
Vaccine design,
Therapeutics antibodies
Others
On the basis of application, the North America gene synthesis market is segmented into synthetic biology, genetic engineering, vaccine design, therapeutics antibodies, and others.
Method
Solid based synthesis,
Chip-based DNA synthesis
PCR-based enzyme synthesis
On the basis of the method, the North America gene synthesis market is segmented into solid phase synthesis, chip-based DNA synthesis, and PCR-based enzyme synthesis.
End User
Academic & research institutes,
Diagnostics laboratories,
Biotech & pharmaceutical companies
Others
On the basis of end user, the North America gene synthesis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, diagnostics laboratories, biotech & pharmaceutical companies, and others.
Distribution Channel
Direct tender
Online distribution
Third party distributors
Reasons to Consider This Report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the North America Gene Synthesis Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Core Objective of North America Gene Synthesis Market:
Every firm in the North America Gene Synthesis Market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.
Size of the North America Gene Synthesis Market and growth rate factors.
Important changes in the future North America Gene Synthesis Market.
Top worldwide competitors of the Market.
Scope and product outlook of North America Gene Synthesis Market.
Developing regions with potential growth in the future.
Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.
North America Gene Synthesistop manufacturers profile and sales statistics.
