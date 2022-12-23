2 Secrets to Make Wonderful Coffee

Brew Control System DiFluid Café R2 Extract

This new release from DiFluid is poised to change the way you brew coffee at home and commercially.

It's so accurate I thought it was broken.” — Anonymous User

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many coffee brewers might find themselves familiar with the Golden Cup Standard brewing chart. Coffee that falls in this range generally has a more balanced taste.According to the SCA, to achieve the Golden Cup Standard, coffee shall exhibit a brew strength, measured in Total Dissolved Solids, of 11.5 to 13.5 grams per liter, corresponding to 1.15 to 1.35 “percent” on the SCA Brewing Control Chart, resulting from a solubles extraction yield of 18 to 22 percent.”With the launch of DiFluid R2 Extract, a coffee concentration meter (refractometer), Microbalance, a precision smart coffee scale, and DiFluid Café, an app that brings them both together, coffee brewers can use the tools to greatly improve their brewing skill so that every brew falls within the golden cup standard.First Secret - TDS MeasurementFirst let’s take a look at the Total dissolved solubles (TDS). TDS measures how many coffee particles are dissolved in brewed coffee. It is used as a measure of overall extraction and strength. The equipment used to measure TDS used to be far too expensive for an average coffee enthusiast, but finally R2 Extract, a professional-grade refractometer, can get the job done at a more affordable price.R2 ExtractThe real magic is in the highly engineered refractometer. R2 Extract allows users to test the precise concentration of coffee dissolved into their cup. This advanced piece of technology uses a 2D CMOS image sensor which avoids misalignment and increases durability when compared to old CCD based refractometers. It also has duo temperature sensors which reduce interference from the environment. These sensors must be kept in good condition and scratch free in order to provide accurate readings. This might be an issue with other refractometers especially if the user wipes the lens after every use. DiFluid solved that problem with the application of a Nano-Scale Hydrophobic Layer which prevents liquid from remaining on the sensor. R2 Extract is also IP67 water resistant, allowing users to rinse it under running water for easy cleaning.Second Secret - Extraction Rate MeasurementThe other very important factor in determining a golden cup of coffee is the extraction yield. In either SCAE or NCA standard for Golden Cup coffee, the solubles extraction yield is the same (18 to 22 percent).MicrobalanceCoffee scales have been around for a long time, but Microbalance just upped the anti. Its level of precision and accuracy is usually only seen in large pan-scales used for trade. It boasts 0.1 gram resolution and flow rate tracking, while automatically transmitting the results to DiFluid Café. There’s no need to enter the information manually.The grind size, contact time and brewing equipment all play a very important role in achieving the preferred extraction yield. Microbalance is able to measure the weight, flow rate, and time, thus helping coffee brewers achieve those coveted results.DiFluid Café displays Microbalance's data in a clean, easy to read chart that can be saved and shared.DiFluid CaféWhile the first iteration of the app is designed as an extension of the smart tools, future versions will allow users to sign into their own accounts and search for recipes that match their beans and brewing preferences. Does anyone use Stumptown coffee and prefer a pour-over? There’s a recipe for that. Did anyone have some improvements? They will easily be able to share it with the Café community, get feedback, and track the results of other users. Using information from Microbalance, DiFluid Café determines how well someone’s coffee was brewed, and whether they stayed true to the recipe. Not a perfect outcome? Learn what needs to be adjusted to get the taste users are looking for. Can’t figure it out? Need help? Ask questions in DiFluid Café. Get suggestions, be inspired, make comments. We’re all coffee lovers here.Users can download DiFluid Café from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store About DiFluid:DiFluid is a technology company founded by Linus Peng in Shenzhen, China. His fascination with the idea of liquid digitization lead to the development of his line of refractometers. As the general public find more and more uses for what used to be laboratory equipment, DiFluid has kept up providing more and more tools to help keep up with demand. Find out more about DiFluid at www.digitizefluid.com

Level Up Your Coffee With the Brew Control System