Deciding on A Coffee Scale just Became A No-brainer
EINPresswire.com/ -- DiFluid has compiled extensive feedback from its community and implemented all of it in the new Microbalance Ti. Microbalance Ti offers outstanding precision down to the tenth of a gram needed for repeatable dose measurement. The difference between a single coffee bean can be the difference between a perfect extraction and one that’s either over or under-extracted. Microbalance Ti also offers a superior 25-hour battery life with support for use while plugged in, an upgraded 3000-gram weight limit, and a snappy 200ms tare time, packaged in a new, sleek, shiny black design.
DiFluid has worked diligently to incorporate new smart features without getting in the way of basic functionality. Normal use does not require an app or external software; just turn it on and start weighing. However, when connected to DiFluid Café, a world of new features opens up. Tracking and recording flow rate, weight, and time has never been easier or more accurate. More advanced features have also been implemented, such as vibration compensation for espresso brewing. Espresso machines use vibration motors to create pressure, which can interfere with the accuracy of weight readings with a standard kitchen scale. Microbalance Ti’s vibration compensation feature allows for accurate data collection on even the shakiest of espresso machines. Our auto-start timing algorithm has also been greatly improved for pour-over and espresso brewing, with new firmware updates in the pipeline. DiFluid continues to listen to the coffee brewing community on its Discord, keeping up to date on the latest needs of coffee experts. DiFluid also keeps up to date on the latest coffee research and continues to develop cutting-edge features as coffee extraction knowledge develops.
While Microbalance Ti is crafted specifically for the needs of coffee brewing, its range of features makes it an excellent companion for other kitchen tasks. Try using it for baking! If you’re in the market for a precise, reliable kitchen scale, Microbalance Ti has all the bases covered. What an easy choice.
About DiFluid
DiFluid is a sub-brand of Shenzhen Digitizing Fluid Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on smart coffee devices like refractometers, scales, roast degree analyzers, and green bean analyzers. With advanced technologies such as refractometers, electromagnetic, multispectral, and multi-sensor fusion, DiFluid has digitized the coffee brewing process and a great cup of coffee is way easier to make now. Find out more about DiFluid at www.digitizefluid.com
Linus PENG
DiFluid has worked diligently to incorporate new smart features without getting in the way of basic functionality. Normal use does not require an app or external software; just turn it on and start weighing. However, when connected to DiFluid Café, a world of new features opens up. Tracking and recording flow rate, weight, and time has never been easier or more accurate. More advanced features have also been implemented, such as vibration compensation for espresso brewing. Espresso machines use vibration motors to create pressure, which can interfere with the accuracy of weight readings with a standard kitchen scale. Microbalance Ti’s vibration compensation feature allows for accurate data collection on even the shakiest of espresso machines. Our auto-start timing algorithm has also been greatly improved for pour-over and espresso brewing, with new firmware updates in the pipeline. DiFluid continues to listen to the coffee brewing community on its Discord, keeping up to date on the latest needs of coffee experts. DiFluid also keeps up to date on the latest coffee research and continues to develop cutting-edge features as coffee extraction knowledge develops.
While Microbalance Ti is crafted specifically for the needs of coffee brewing, its range of features makes it an excellent companion for other kitchen tasks. Try using it for baking! If you’re in the market for a precise, reliable kitchen scale, Microbalance Ti has all the bases covered. What an easy choice.
About DiFluid
DiFluid is a sub-brand of Shenzhen Digitizing Fluid Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on smart coffee devices like refractometers, scales, roast degree analyzers, and green bean analyzers. With advanced technologies such as refractometers, electromagnetic, multispectral, and multi-sensor fusion, DiFluid has digitized the coffee brewing process and a great cup of coffee is way easier to make now. Find out more about DiFluid at www.digitizefluid.com
Linus PENG
Shenzhen Digitizing Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.
+86 755 2376 1557
business@digitizefluid.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube