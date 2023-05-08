DiFluid Omni: Revolutionary Professional 2-in-1 Coffee Roast and Particle Analyzer
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCA Standards： How Roasting and Grinding Has An Impact on Coffee
SCA has defined standards for roast degree and particle size to assess the level of roasting and grinding. The roast degree standard categorizes roasting into 10 levels, aiding roasters in determining the desired level to achieve specific flavor characteristics. The particle size standard divides coffee beans into 10 different grades, helping baristas evaluate and adjust grinders to ensure consistency and quality in the coffee. These standards are essential for ensuring the quality and taste of coffee.
On April 6th, DiFluid released a groundbreaking coffee Roast and Particle Analyzer Omni. The 2-in-1 analyzer combines advanced coffee roast degree analysis and particle size distribution analysis, providing strong support for the coffee industry to improve coffee quality.
1. First Function - Measuring the Distribution of Coffee Roast Degree
DiFluid Omni uses advanced near-infrared enhancement technology to achieve two-dimensional near-infrared imaging detection. This technology can comprehensively identify the roast degree of coffee beans and ground coffee, effectively avoiding background noise, silver skin, and other factors, improving the accuracy and reliability of roast degree detection. From point to surface detection is more accurate and comprehensive, providing more reliable support for the coffee industry.
2. Second Function - Measuring the Particle Size Distribution of Ground Coffee
DiFluid Omni can perform coffee particle size analysis without manually dispensing the ground coffee. Instead, it is equipped with a smart automatic vibration device, making the overall process more efficient. The fully automatic vibration device also comes with a smart uniformity analysis function, which can perform automatic sampling and display in multiple modes, achieving one-step results.
Intelligent Interconnectivity
DiFluid Omni can be deeply integrated with DiFluid Café App and records and queries data through Bluetooth. Additionally, DiFluid Omni can link data with devices such as R2 and Microbalance, helping users better understand and control coffee quality. This intelligent data linkage makes brewing a delicious cup of coffee simpler and faster.
About DiFluid
DiFluid is a sub-brand of Shenzhen Digitizing Fluid Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on smart coffee devices. With advanced technologies such as refractometers, electromagnetic, multispectral, and multi-sensor fusion, DiFluid has digitized the coffee brewing process and a great cup of coffee is way easier to make now. Find out more about DiFluid at www.digitizefluid.com
Contact Person: Linus.Peng
Telephone: 0755-23761557
Email: business@digitizefluid.com
Address: Room 1602, Jinhua Building, Longhua District, Shenzhen, China.
Linus PENG
SCA has defined standards for roast degree and particle size to assess the level of roasting and grinding. The roast degree standard categorizes roasting into 10 levels, aiding roasters in determining the desired level to achieve specific flavor characteristics. The particle size standard divides coffee beans into 10 different grades, helping baristas evaluate and adjust grinders to ensure consistency and quality in the coffee. These standards are essential for ensuring the quality and taste of coffee.
On April 6th, DiFluid released a groundbreaking coffee Roast and Particle Analyzer Omni. The 2-in-1 analyzer combines advanced coffee roast degree analysis and particle size distribution analysis, providing strong support for the coffee industry to improve coffee quality.
1. First Function - Measuring the Distribution of Coffee Roast Degree
DiFluid Omni uses advanced near-infrared enhancement technology to achieve two-dimensional near-infrared imaging detection. This technology can comprehensively identify the roast degree of coffee beans and ground coffee, effectively avoiding background noise, silver skin, and other factors, improving the accuracy and reliability of roast degree detection. From point to surface detection is more accurate and comprehensive, providing more reliable support for the coffee industry.
2. Second Function - Measuring the Particle Size Distribution of Ground Coffee
DiFluid Omni can perform coffee particle size analysis without manually dispensing the ground coffee. Instead, it is equipped with a smart automatic vibration device, making the overall process more efficient. The fully automatic vibration device also comes with a smart uniformity analysis function, which can perform automatic sampling and display in multiple modes, achieving one-step results.
Intelligent Interconnectivity
DiFluid Omni can be deeply integrated with DiFluid Café App and records and queries data through Bluetooth. Additionally, DiFluid Omni can link data with devices such as R2 and Microbalance, helping users better understand and control coffee quality. This intelligent data linkage makes brewing a delicious cup of coffee simpler and faster.
About DiFluid
DiFluid is a sub-brand of Shenzhen Digitizing Fluid Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on smart coffee devices. With advanced technologies such as refractometers, electromagnetic, multispectral, and multi-sensor fusion, DiFluid has digitized the coffee brewing process and a great cup of coffee is way easier to make now. Find out more about DiFluid at www.digitizefluid.com
Contact Person: Linus.Peng
Telephone: 0755-23761557
Email: business@digitizefluid.com
Address: Room 1602, Jinhua Building, Longhua District, Shenzhen, China.
Linus PENG
Shenzhen Digitizing Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.
email us here