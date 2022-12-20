Neurofeedback Market to Account US$ 1908.66 Million with Forecast by 2029
Leading Key Players Operating in the Neurofeedback Market Includes:
Neuro Care Group (Germany)
Myndlift Ltd (Israel)
Brainmaster Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Mitsar Co. Ltd (Russia)
Emotiv (U.S.)
Brainworks (United States)
Mindfield Biosystems Ltd. (U.K.)
Narbis (U.S.)
Thought Technology Ltd. (Canada)
InteraXon Inc. (Canada)
Mind Media USA Inc. (Netherlands)
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the neurofeedback market which was USD 1,096.02 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 1908.66 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
According to the american academy of sleep medicine 2020, up to 20% of americans have insomnia each year. Behavioral insomnia, which affects 30% of children, is more likely to develop in children with poor sleep habits. Additionally, 40 million americans aged 18 and older may experience an anxiety illness each year in 2020, according to the anxiety and depression disorders association of america (ADAA). Thus, the high prevalence of insomnia and anxiety disorders in this area promotes the demand for neurofeedback systems, fueling the market's expansion.
Recent Development
In November 2021, OVID Clinics GmbH and Divergence NeuroTechnologies collaborated to develop a cloud-based clinical assessment and neurofeedback software solution.
In October 2021, The second iteration of Interaxon Inc.'s well-liked EEG meditation and sleep headband Muse S was released. Real-time neurofeedback is used by this upgraded plush brain-sensing headband to teach users how to meditate in order to fall asleep.
Global Neurofeedback Market Scope and Market Size
The neurofeedback market is segmented on the basis of product, system, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Amplifiers
Electrodes or Sensors
Computer Software
System
Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System
Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System
Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)
Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System
Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System
Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA)
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI))
Application
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Depression
Epilepsy
Insomnia
Drug Addiction
Schizophrenia
Others
End User
Hospitals
Physician Offices
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Competitive Landscape and Neurofeedback Market Share Analysis:
The Neurofeedback market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Neurofeedback market.
Key points covered in the report:-
The pivotal aspect considered in the global Neurofeedback market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the global market.
The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the global market.
The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.
The driving factors for the growth of the global Neurofeedback market are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.
The report also elucidates important application segments of the global market to readers/users.
This report performs a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report recalls the sentiments and perspectives of industry-prepared and trained experts. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Neurofeedback Market.
The Global Neurofeedback Market report provides valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.
Neurofeedback Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in activities to raise awareness in diseases
The players of the neurofeedback market are planning to expand their market and service geographically by investing in research and development. They are putting together a number of activities to raise awareness of concerns including mental health and other problems. The companies are also concentrating on the extension of their product line, which will preserve their competitive edge in the market.
Technical developments
The market is expanding as a result of the consistent technical advancements and the introduction of novel products in this industry. For instance, Naxon Labs unveiled Explorer in May 2020, a neurofeedback system designed for experts in engineering, IT, neuroscience, and medicine. This method enables the visualisation of brain wave frequencies in real time on any bluetooth-enabled output device. The market is therefore anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period as a result of the above-mentioned factors.
Rising need for neurofeedback systems
The increased emphasis on neurofeedback therapies, equipment research and development, and the increasing prevalence of ADHD globally are the main drivers of the market's growth. According to a study released in February 2021 titled "The prevalence of adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: a global systematic review and meta-analysis," the prevalence of persistent adult ADHD was 2.58 percent, and that of symptomatic adult ADHD was 6.76 percent. These numbers correspond to 139.84 million and 366.33 million affected adults worldwide in 2020. These findings suggest that there is a rising need for neurofeedback systems for the analysis and management of ADHD, which will lead to market expansion.
