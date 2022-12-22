Capital Numbers Honored as Clutch’s Top Global B2B Companies for 2022
Capital Numbers ensures its position in Clutch’s Top Global B2B Companies for 2022 for meeting the platform’s methodology standards of excellence & commitment.
We are proud to be recognized by Clutch. It is a testament to our competencies and helps us establish trust beyond our existing client base.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings, and reviews platform, named Capital Numbers as one of the best Web Development and IT service providers and leading B2B global companies for 2022.
— Mukul Gupta
The companies for this recognition are chosen based on their industry expertise and commitment to providing stellar customer service. The Clutch Leader Awards consider several key factors, including former clients, services offered, and case studies.
“Clutch is thrilled to honor the brilliance of the global leaders in the ever-evolving development and IT services spaces,” said Clutch Director of Operations Kimmie Champlin. “The drive and passion you show the world are infectious. Enjoy this feat, and best of luck with your future endeavors!”
Capital Numbers, an award-winning development partner for global enterprises, SMEs, digital agencies, and startups, is honored to achieve this milestone. The company is committed to serving clients better throughout the years, knowing that talent, transparency, good work ethics, and honesty make a company significant.
Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers, shared his joy after receiving the award, "We are proud to be recognized by Clutch. It is a testament to our competencies and helps us establish trust beyond our existing client base. Our client’s success and satisfaction have been catalysts to our growth over the years, and because of them, we’ve been recognized as a reputable industry resource.”
Capital Numbers hopes to receive many such milestones with its outcome-focused approach and help clients achieve new heights.
Mukul Gupta
Capital Numbers
+91 33-6799-2222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other