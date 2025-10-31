Capital Numbers to Showcase AI Software Solutions at Web Summit Lisbon 2025

Capital Numbers to showcase AI, data, cloud, and platform solutions at Web Summit Lisbon. Visit Booth E352 to unlock new growth opportunities for your business.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, a leader in custom software development, is thrilled to announce its participation in Web Summit 2025, one of the world’s premier tech events, taking place from November 10 to 13 in Lisbon, Portugal. At this global stage, the company will highlight its cutting-edge AI software solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation and empower businesses to drive innovation.As the tech world’s leading conference, Web Summit brings together over 70,000 attendees, including influential CEOs, investors, developers, and thought leaders from diverse industries. This event serves as the perfect platform for Capital Numbers to present its advanced AI capabilities, connect with industry pioneers, and discover new opportunities for growth.This year’s speaker lineup is nothing short of inspiring. From Alex Schultz, CMO of Meta, to tennis legend Maria Sharapova, and Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, to A.G. Sulzberger, Chairman of The New York Times, the Web Summit is where visionaries meet to spark change.At Pavilion 3, Booth E352, Capital Numbers will showcase how its AI-driven software solutions are revolutionizing business processes. The team will highlight applications of Generative AI, Machine Learning (ML), and AI-powered automation, demonstrating how these technologies are transforming industries such as fintech, healthcare, retail, education, and more.Capital Numbers helps businesses move faster and smarter with scalable digital solutions. From Web and Mobile Development to Data Engineering, Cloud, and E-commerce, the company delivers results that drive growth. Its expertise spans platforms like Salesforce, Power BI, and ServiceNow - enabling seamless integration and business impact. With a global pool of skilled engineers and flexible engagement models - including fixed-cost delivery, staff augmentation, and agile pods - Capital Numbers adapts to your goals, timelines, and budget.“We’re proud to bring our AI, cloud, and data-driven solutions to Web Summit Lisbon - technologies that are redefining how businesses operate and grow,” said Mukul Gupta, CEO. “Our focus is on solving real-world challenges, unlocking insights, and helping organizations scale with confidence. This summit is an incredible opportunity to exchange ideas, spark innovation, and build partnerships that drive meaningful change.”Capital Numbers invites attendees to visit Booth E352 to learn how their smart software solutions can support digital transformation goals. To arrange a one-on-one consultation with their experts, interested visitors can schedule a meeting through the company’s online form About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers is a publicly listed software development company delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective digital solutions to clients worldwide. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications and SOC 2 compliance, the company upholds the highest standards of quality, reliability, and data security across its services.Their core strengths span digital and product engineering, AI/ML and Generative AI, data and automation, cloud, DevOps and security, UI/UX, CRM platforms, and QA testing. Backed by a team of 500+ skilled professionals proficient in over 50 technologies, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered 1,500+ projects for 250+ active clients, earning 300+ five-star reviews along the way.Recognized for its agile approach and future-ready solutions, Capital Numbers is a trusted partner for businesses seeking impactful digital transformation.

