Leading food manufacturer chooses DNV for GFSI certification
We chose DNV because of their experience, scale, and familiarity with multiple GFSI standards. It’s a case of choosing the best partner.”KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearthside Food Solutions has selected DNV to provide GFSI quality and safety certification for the company’s expanding base of manufacturing facilities.
— Peter Begg, SVP of R&D, Quality, and Food Safety Hearthside Food Solutions
As a contract manufacturer for some of the best-known food brands in the US, Canada and Europe, Hearthside is intensely focused on operational excellence and food safety. It has made an ongoing commitment to GFSI certification to support the companies growing business demand.
“What we make is not as important as how we make it,” says Peter Begg, SVP of R&D, Quality, and Food Safety. “GFSI certification shows that we adhere to the highest standards in our manufacturing and product development processes. It creates trust. That is the most important ingredient in the modern food business.”
“We chose DNV because of their experience, scale, and familiarity with multiple GFSI standards. It’s a case of choosing the best partner,” adds Mr. Begg.
New technologies and advances in quality control are fueling rapid growth in contract manufacturing. This, according to Kathleen Wybourn, Director of Food & Beverage North America for DNV, has intensified the spotlight on SQF, BRC, and the other quality standards within the GFSI platform.
“GFSI allows you to select the standard that best addresses your unique business needs,” says Ms. Wybourn. “Hearthside has multiple facilities, a wide range of products, and a large, diverse workforce. GFSI certification will help take them to the next level.”
Certification involves a demanding series of audits and corrective actions in the facilities being certified. “Our goal,” concludes Mr. Begg, is to get better in every possible way. Certification will demonstrate that we are continuously doing that, not just talking about it.”
About Hearthside Food Solutions
Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Hearthside Food Solutions is a leading contract manufacturer and producer of baked foods, snacks, nutrition bars, frozen, refrigerated, and fresh sandwiches/entrees, and a full-service provider of food packaging services for many of the world’s premier brands. The company is also the industry’s largest private bakery. For more information on Hearthside Food Solutions, please visit www.hearthsidefoods.com.
About DNV
DNV is one of the world’s leading certification bodies. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries, including food & beverage, automotive, and aerospace.
DNV’s digitally enabled certification services help customers manage risks and continually improve. Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry, and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.
Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.
For more information on DNV, please visit https://www.dnv.us/assurance
