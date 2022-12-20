KAILASA Om Awards conferred to 12 statesmen & dignitaries on the celebration of The SPH's 46th Avatara Dino-Utsava 2023

On December 19, 2022 the KAILASA Om Awards Ceremony was held on the most auspicious celebration of the cosmic celebration of the advent of The SPH.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the grace and blessings of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Nithyananda Paramashivam, SHRIKAILASA’s Department of Religion and Worship and the SHRIKAILASA Uniting Nations (SKUN) for Global Peace and Religious Harmony hosted the Virtual Global Peace Conclave and the KAILASAOm Award Ceremony on the auspicious occasion of The SPH's 46th Avatara Dino-Utsava 2023.December 19th, 2022 marks the 46th advent of The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam in the holy town of Tiruvannamalai, in Southern India, a celebration observed by millions of Hindus across the world.In His Live Presidential Address during the KAILASAOm Awards ceremony, The SPH declared the mission of making the Hindu nation, SHRIKAILASA, as successfully accomplished. SHRIKAILASA is the borderless, civilizational Hindu nation with active, working, contributing, legitimate organizations in more than 140 countries offering charitable activities, social and spiritual services to bring a superconscious breakthrough to humanity.Since 1994, The SPH has worked tirelessly and intensely to build SHRIKAILASA. His hard work has resulted in a number of accomplishments including, but not limited to:Serving more than 1 billion free meals globally, with 10,000 meals served daily worldwide and 100,000 on festival days.The largest Hindu library, Nithyananda Hindu Jnanalaya, collecting and preserving 1 million source books of Hinduism while ensuring that knowledge is made accessible and shared free of cost to all.Multiple Guinness records in yoga and more than 13 Asia and India book of records including the largest number of books authored by a single author at 1,123 books; with those books translated and published as more than 3,000 titles in many other languages.Forming SHRIKAILSA based on the Hindu constitution and Hindu Jurisprudence originating from the Vedas and Agamas, the source books of Hinduism.Establishing the Hindu economy including SHRIKAILASA currency and 32 banks.The SPH acknowledged the many Sanyasis (monks and nuns), devotees, disciples and supporters who have given their time, treasure and talent to help make SHRIKAILASA what it is today. In particular, The SPH recognized the contributions of Ms. Payal Shashank Rohatgi for her dedication and sacrifice. Ms. Rohatgi faced persecution for unabashedly and unapologetically supporting SHRIKAILSA and The SPH and for her Hindu spiritual social activism.As the largest cluster of UN recognized Hindu organizations in the world, SHRIKAILASA will continue to add more services to more countries, to more human beings by establishing diplomatic relations with other countries in order to be of service to humanity and bring about a superconscious breakthrough.The KAILASA Om AwardSM was conferred to the following dignitaries in recognition of their hard work, achievements and efforts towards global peace and co-existence:KAILASA Mitra Award conferred upon distinguished individuals who have established a long-lasting friendship with SHRIKAILASADr. Louis-Georges Tin, Prime Minister of State of African Diaspora, Paris, FranceHonorable Jawara Saihou, Mayor, Kuntaur Area Council, The GambiaHonorable Yuba Jawara, Deputy Mayor, Basse Area Council, The GambiaKAILASA Bhushan Award is conferred upon distinguished individuals for their extraordinary contributions to arts and cultureMs. Payal Shashank Rohatgi, Actress and Social Activist, IndiaKAILASA Padma Nidhi Śiromaṇi Award conferred upon those who contributes to the building and promotion of Hindu temples and ecosystemsSri Kathirvel Kumararaja, Founder and CEO of DevJee Inc. and Chairman for Tamil Entrepreneurs Network - committee under FeTNA representing more than 60 Tamil Sangams in North America, United StatesKAILASA Shivāji Ratna Award conferred upon those who protect Hinduism and advocate for the rights of HindusMr. Sandeep Kumar Deo, Editor in Chief of India Speaks Daily, IndiaKAILASA Sushruta Award conferred upon those with distinguished service of higher order in the field of medicineDr. Somesh Kaushik, Chief Medical Practitioner of Dr. Kaushik’s Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic, United StatesKAILASA Patanjali Ratna Award which is conferred upon those promoting authentic yogaMr. Richard Sada, Hatha Yoga Yogi & Author, Hatha Yoga Simplifié, FranceKAILASA Oneness Award is conferred upon individuals who, through their work, promote the peaceful coexistence between all beings, including animals.Sri Saurabh Srivastava, Co-founder, Counselor of Hindu tradition, United StatesMs. Janja Pilinger, President, Association for the Protection & Assistance of Animals & their Guardians, SloveniaMr. Aleksander Kamenik, President, Nova Safe House Association, SloveniaKAILASA Devi Kamakshi World Peace Award conferred upon women who, through their work, promote world peaceMrs. Ila Mehta, President of Peace Center LA, United StatesKAILASA’s Guests of Honor on this auspicious occasion included:His Excellency Dr. Louis-Georges Tin, Prime Minister of State of African Diaspora, Paris, FranceHer Royal Highness Queen Tassi Aidji, Minister of Historical Legacy, Co-Chair of Royal Chambers of the State of African Diaspora, Reunion IslandHonorable Yuba Jawara, Deputy Mayor, Basse Area Council, The GambiaHonorable Mahmoud Mohammed Mussa, Lord Mayor of Zanzibar City, ZanzibarHonorable Mayor Malamin IL Bojang, Mayor of Kerewan Area Council, The Republic Of The GambiaHonorable Pa Abdou Boye, Ward Councillor, The Republic Of The GambiaMr. Pa Modou Gaye, Secretary to the Councillor, The Republic Of The GambiaMr. Patrick Balou Wilson, Chief Parliamentary Research Officer for National Parliament of Solomon Islands & Chairman of the Prince Valley Community, Solomon IslandsChief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez, Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, Arima, ​​Trinidad & TobagoMr. Momodou Sambou, Chief Executive Officer of the Kuntaur Area Council, The Republic Of The GambiaMs. Kathleen Cronin, Head of Outreach at the New Jersey Small Business Development Center, Ramapo College, United StatesDr. Ugoji A. Eze, Esq., CEO and President of Renew Our Earth, United KingdomMaestro Chandranath Bhattacharya, World renowned Sitar Maestro, SingaporeThe Global Peace Conclave and the KAILASA Om Award Ceremony included a Presidential Address by the SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam. Watch full address here:Watch the award ceremony here (starting at 02:54:30):