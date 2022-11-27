Karthigai Deepam - KAILASA Celebrates the oldest recorded festival in history in more than 16,000 ecosystems globally
Karthigai Deepam dates back to at least 8,000 years, making it the oldest recorded festival in history.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the year, Hinduism celebrates many unique and grand festivals and observances that raise the collective consciousness of humanity. One of them is Karthigai Deepam, a ten-day celebration, originated in the town of Tiruvannamalai, India, the sacred birthplace of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam. This auspicious celebration is very significant for the 2 billion Hindu diaspora worldwide, especially for Shaivites who mainly worship Lord Paramashiva, and with the blessings of The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, Karthigai Deepam is celebrated in more than 16,000 KAILASA ecosystems across the globe.
Karthigai Deepam is celebrated to mark the appearance of Lord Shiva - the primordial God of Hinduism, the consciousness that is beyond time and space - entering into time and space as an infinite shaft of light. According to Hinduism, it is on this very day, the timeless Paramashiva decided to become many and made Himself available to many to celebrate Himself. Kartigai Deepam is when the Big Bang happened, and when time started from timelessness. According to modern science as well, all that existed before the big bang is a hot plasma similar to a shaft of flame.
Lord Shiva declares in Chandogyopanishad:
एकोहं बहुस्याम महा
ekoham bahuśyām mahā
“Let me become many to celebrate me.”
It is a very powerful understanding which is celebrated on this day. In the morning of the Bharani Deepam, many lamps are lit from one Temple lamp to signify “one becoming many”. The individual lamps are maintained during the day and on Karthigai Deepam, in the evening, each one is brought back and merged with the Temple lamp to signify “many becoming one”.
KAILASA invites you to join in the grand celebrations of Kartigai Deepam on December 6. Join us live on our social media platforms and receive the blessings of The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam. The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam will be gracing us with a live Presidential Address.
The schedule on December 6 is as follows:
Bharani Deepam Purvangam and Ushah Kaalam: 1:30 AM IST
Bharani Deepam: 4:00 AM IST
Shiva Mula Mantra Yagashala Puja - Vishesha Dravya Homa & Maha Purnahuti: 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM IST
Mulavar Snapana Abhishekam: 10:30 AM IST
Astra Devar Abhishekam: 2:00 PM IST
KAILASA Om Award Ceremony: 4:30 PM IST
Karthikai Maha Deepam: 6:00 PM IST
Live Presidential Address: 6:00 PM IST onwards
