Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,536 in the last 365 days.

Karthigai Deepam celebrations - KAILASA Tiruvannamalai serves food to millions

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the year, Hinduism celebrates many unique and grand festivals and observances that raise the collective consciousness of humanity. One of them is Karthigai Deepam, a ten-day celebration, originated in the holy town of Tiruvannamalai, India, the birthplace of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam. Karthigai Deepam dates back to at least 8,000 years, making it the oldest recorded festival in history. It is the celebration of One becoming Many and merging back into Oneness.

On this day at the KAILASA Tiruvannamalai, India Aushada Annadhan was offered to millions of people. Aushada Annadhan is where the food itself is Ayurvedic medicine and cures all diseases and disorders. All the food aligns with the Bhaga Shastra – the book on the Hindu way of cooking revealed by Paramashiva Himself – and is prepared in a way that maintains international quality standards. In the 10-day celebration of Karthigai Deepam, Aushada Annadhan has been continuously happening in KAILASA Tiruvannamalai and millions of people have been served to people from all over the world.

Karthigai Deepam is celebrated to mark the appearance of Lord Shiva - the primordial God of Hinduism, the consciousness that is beyond time and space - entering into time and space as an infinite shaft of light. According to Hinduism, it is on this very day, the timeless Paramashiva decided to become many and made Himself available to many to celebrate Himself. Karthigai Deepam is when the Big Bang happened, and when time started from timelessness. According to modern science as well, all that existed before the big bang is a hot plasma similar to a shaft of flame.

This auspicious celebration is very significant for the 2 billion Hindu diaspora worldwide, especially for Shaivites who mainly worship Lord Paramashiva, and with the blessings of The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, Karthigai Deepam was celebrated grandly in more than 16,000 KAILASA ecosystems across the globe.

Watch the celebrations here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_XZ2ut3BRU

Visit KAILASA Tiruvannamalai for more updates on Aushada Annadhan and the Karthigai Deepam celebrations
https://www.facebook.com/KailasaArunachala

Social media handles:
https://www.youtube.com/Nithyanandatv
https://www.facebook.com/ParamahamsaNithyananda
https://twitter.com/SriNithyananda
https://www.instagram.com/srinithyananda

Websites:
http://www.kailaasa.org
http://nithyanandapedia.org
https://kailasapedia.org
https://paramashivoham.org

M Ananda
KAILASA
email us here
+1 425-269-2923
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Karthigai Deepam celebrations - KAILASA Tiruvannamalai serves food to millions

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.