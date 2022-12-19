Submit Release
10 Years Ago Today: Paul Weller Headlines Crisis Charity Gig

19 Dec 2022

On this day on December 19th 2002, Paul Weller headlined the 'Crisis Presents' event to raise money for the homelessness charity, Crisis.

 

Tickets sold for the gig directly went to helping the homeless during the festive week, giving them access to warmth and comfort for a better year ahead.

 

The once annual gig also saw performances by singers and musicians from Crisis Skylight London, which is one of the regional centres to help homeless people transform their lives.


'I'm looking forward to getting on stage for Crisis again - these are really tough times and we need organisations like Crisis now more than ever' - Paul Weller

 

One of the main songs from the event was 'That's Entertainment' from Weller's days with The Jam, which he talks about in Magic: A Journal of Song, as being written in one go from beginning to end.

 

Weller goes onto talk about how the album Sound Affects was recorded in a very different way, with all of the songs being written piece by piece like poetry, but 'That's Entertainment' was just a rush of words.

 

