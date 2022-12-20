Oasis Announces Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Oasis and eDiscovery Today to collaborate in providing value to the eDiscovery community through expert-level resources.
Partnering with eDiscovery Today helps Oasis expand our reach within the eDiscovery community to share our collaborative expertise even further.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis, an eDiscovery and infrastructure solutions provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cyber security and data privacy trends, best practices, and case law.
— Sal Dababneh, Oasis COO
Oasis holds a unique position in the industry, serving a niche partner base that includes service providers. Through its experience, Oasis has established itself as a trusted source for technology-agnostic information, eDiscovery best practices, and custom solutions.
The partnership enables Oasis and eDiscovery Today to collaborate in providing value to the eDiscovery community through expert-level resources regarding eDiscovery, cloud, and cyber security.
“At Oasis, we thrive on challenging conventional ideas to create solutions to complex issues we and our partners face each day. Partnering with eDiscovery Today helps us expand our reach within the eDiscovery community to share our collaborative expertise even further,” said Sal Dababneh, Oasis COO.
“Many cloud and eDiscovery solutions aren’t tailored to the needs of the customers using them” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to get the opportunity to work with the Oasis team to educate the legal community on the advantages of custom solutions to maximize the benefits of technology to address eDiscovery, cybersecurity and compliance needs!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cyber security and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Oasis
Oasis specializes in custom cloud solutions for complex, mission-critical workloads. Hyper-focused on performance and compliance, Oasis builds and manages custom private clouds that integrate high-performance hardware, network infrastructure, cyber security, disaster recovery, and a variety of managed services to provide a comprehensive cloud solution. The international company is headquartered in Los Angeles and London with distributed operations in five countries. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact info@oasisdiscovery.com.
