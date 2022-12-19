Saskatchewan Adopts Definition of Antisemitism

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2022

Today, Saskatchewan announced it is adopting the definition of antisemitism developed by former Swedish Prime Minister Göran Persson, as part of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in 1998, to enhance education and awareness about the Holocaust. The IHRA has 35 member countries, including Canada.

"During this spiritual holiday season, it's important to come together in peace," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "Antisemitism is on the rise and must be condemned, along with all forms of intolerance and hatred."

The IHRA definition of antisemitism addresses irrational perception and hatred of Jews: "Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish, or non-Jewish, individuals and/or their property and toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

"We're thrilled that the Government of Saskatchewan has decided to adopt and implement the IHRA definition," CEO of B'nai Brith Canada Michael Mostyn said. "By instituting this key definition, the province provides hope to Jewish Saskatchewanians and all concerned about the current state of antisemitism."

Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick, as well as the federal government, have also adopted the IHRA definition.

