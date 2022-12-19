Roundstone's Tim Joyce named top Nutanix Partner Account Executive for the Americas for 2022
Nutanix names Tim Joyce, President and CEO of Roundstone Solutions, as the top Partner Account Executive for the Americas for 2022.ORINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundstone Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Tim Joyce, was named the top Partner Account Executive for 2022 for the Americas.
"Well, it was a nice surprise", said Tim Joyce. "We've focused our business on Nutanix for the past 9 years, and it's nice to be recognized with this honor". Joyce continued, "Our Nutanix business grew a lot in 2022, in part because end-users are recognizing the value of a cloud-like IT infrastructure that's on-premises. We work hard for our Clients and for our partners, and recognizing me and our company as a significant partner of Nutanix feels good".
Previously, Joyce was named Partner Account Executive of the Year for Northern CA in 2019 and 2020 (no award given in 2021).
Roundstone Solutions has been a partner of Nutanix since 2014, and has achieved Cloud Professional level in the Nutanix partner program. Roundstone Solutions is privately held, profitable, and is active in the Northern CA and NY/NJ markets.
Roundstone Solutions can be reached at 925-217-1177 or tim@roundstonesolutions.com.
Tim Joyce
Roundstone Solutions Inc.
+1 925-324-1582
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter