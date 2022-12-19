DOS ANNOUNCES START OF CONSTRUCTION RESILIECY PROJECT AT GRINDSTONE BOAT LAUNCH IN TOWN OF CLAYTON, JEFFERSON COUNTY

Secretary of State Robert Rodriquez today announced the start of construction of a flood resiliency project at the Grindstone Boat Launch within the town of Clayton, Jefferson County. The project was awarded $600,000 in grant funding through the State’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). Once complete, improvements will address fluctuating water levels along the St. Lawrence River, as well as promote boater safety.

“As we continue to protect the Lake Ontario shoreline, we make critical investments to strengthen the infrastructure that is vital for the communities along its path,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “The New York State Department of State continues to work collaboratively through the REDI Program and the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program to enhance the coastal resilience of the town of Clayton’s waterfront and mitigate flood risks associated with climate change related events. These improvements will bolster boater safety, bolster tourism, and benefit the residents of the town of Clayton and its visitors.”

The Town of Clayton owns and maintains the Grindstone Boat Launch located on the southeastern shoreline of Grindstone Island on the St. Lawrence River. The boat launch is popular with residents and visitors of the Upper Town Landing area during the boating season, as well as hunters and seasonal island residents. The Town has made previous efforts to maintain the launch, but due to high water conditions experienced along the St. Lawrence River in 2019, the launch needs improvements.

The improvements at the Grindstone Boat Launch, will include:

Raising the existing concrete bulkhead to an elevation of 249 feet;

Dredging the end of the boat ramp to provide adequate depth for boat trailers during low water conditions;

Installing new boat launch ramp to allow for launching under a range of water levels; and

Installing sheet pile to protect concrete components from continued degradation.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Basil Seggos said, "High water has repeatedly damaged critical infrastructure along the shores of the St. Lawrence River. The improvements to the town of Clayton’s popular Grindstone Boat Launch will increase the structure’s resiliency to withstand future flood events, allowing boaters to safely utilize the launch as the water levels change. With Governor Kathy Hochul’s continued support, and through targeted investments, the REDI program is building a better, safer, and more resilient future for Jefferson County."

NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The work that the REDI commission is undertaking in the Town of Clayton will ensure that residents and tourists alike continue to enjoy all the benefits of an improved and more resilient boat launch on the shores of the beautiful St. Lawrence River for many years to come.”

Senator Patty Ritchie said, “Grindstone Island has always been one of the little-known treasures of the Thousand Islands. That’s why making improvements to the public boat launch to ensure that boaters can use it regardless of water levels was so important to me.”

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk said, “These improvements at the Grindstone Boat Launch will not only improve public safety but will also help the public make better use of the town of Clayton’s waterfront and support economic activity in the Thousand Islands Region.”

Jefferson County Chairman William Johnson said, “The St. Lawrence River shoreline draws visitors from across the state and beyond, so maintaining our region’s docks and boat launches is critical in sustaining our robust tourist economy. We are thankful to the Governor and to the REDI Commission for the continued support.”

Town of Clayton Supervisor Lance Peterson said, “The town Clayton is thankful that the Grindstone Boat Launch project is now underway, and we are encouraged by the ongoing support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the REDI Commission. This popular boat launch is important to permanent and seasonal residents, as well as visitors to the island, allowing boaters to access the island. The boat launch serves an import role in supporting the local tourism economy.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State’s REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 43 projects in the design phase, 45 projects in the construction phase, and 46 projects completed.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.

