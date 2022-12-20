Submit Release
Mallard Creek Polymers Adds Three New Products to their BarrierPro® Line

Combining Technology and Experience in the Liquid Applied Membrane Market to Provide Innovative Products to Meet Your Needs.

USA, December 20, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers (MCP) is excited to announce the latest addition to our BarrierPro® line: BarrierPro® 4553, BarrierPro® 4554, and BarrierPro® 4556. MCP combines technology and experience in the liquid-applied membrane market to provide innovative products to meet your needs. The BarrierPro® line is part of MCPs liquid applied membranes product offering; these products are used extensively in the construction industry and are one type of waterproofing membrane.

BarrierPro® styrene-butadiene copolymer latexes from MCP are recommended for formulating highly effective, one-component liquid systems that can be applied by brush, roller, trowel, or spray. These additions provide more blending options to dial in the performance of your membrane system and allow for optimal water resistance, strength, and flexibility at cold temperatures.

BarrierPro® 4553 has a thermal glass transition temperature (Tg) of -35 °C and is delivered at 51% solids. It is a general-purpose latex binder of low stiffness. It dries to form a soft but tough film.

BarrierPro® 4554 has a thermal glass transition temperature (Tg) of -7 °C and is delivered at 54% solids. It is a styrene-butadiene emulsion polymer of low stiffness and dries to form a soft but tough film. Its softness makes it excellent for waterproofing, where films must remain flexible at below-freezing temperatures.

BarrierPro® 4556 has a thermal glass transition temperature (Tg) of -36 °C and is delivered at 53% solids. It is a general-purpose latex binder of low stiffness. It dries to form a soft but tough film.

For more information on our liquid-applied membrane polymers, Technical Data Sheets, and sample requests, visit mcploymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. For the most direct way to speak with a specialist, don't hesitate to get in touch with email info@mcpolymers.com.

About Mallard Creek Polymers:
Mallard Creek Polymers (MCP) is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions, including styrene-butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their markets include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper.

LaTosha Davis
Mallard Creek Polymers
+1 877-240-0171
