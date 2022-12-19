Auditor’s Report Shows State Agencies Pay High Cost of Inflation

JACKSON, Miss. – From fuel and electricity to food and asphalt, taxpayers are paying more for almost everything government agencies in Mississippi purchase. This finding comes from a report released today by State Auditor Shad White’s office showing some of the costs taxpayers will bear after inflation increased the cost of items government agencies purchase. The purpose of this report is to alert policymakers to the cost of inflation on government spending and to help public officials more effectively plan future budgets by anticipating these costs.



“Families are hurting from inflation every time they visit the gas station or grocery store,” said Auditor White. “Taxpayers need to know that the money they’ve given to the government won’t go as far, too. I hope this report will help budget writers anticipate where their costs will be higher in coming months.”

Highlights from the report include:

• Increased fuel prices have cost the Mississippi Department of Public Safety up to $750,000 in 2022. Law enforcement agencies may be forced to cut patrols in the future if gas prices remain high.

• As roadbuilding supplies like asphalt and drainage pipes become more expensive, the Mississippi Department of Transportation may not be able to complete all its scheduled projects at their original budgeted costs.

• With electricity prices spiking, the cost for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to house inmates has increased dramatically.

• Taxpayers will foot the bill for meal programs in schools and prisons as food prices rise.

To read the full report, click the “Reports” tab on the Auditor’s website.