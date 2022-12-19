Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by United Community Banks, Inc.
December 19, 2022
For release at 3:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by United Community Banks, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina, to merge with Progress Financial Corporation, and thereby indirectly acquire Progress Bank and Trust, both of Huntsville, Alabama.
Attached is the Boardâ€™s order relating to this action.
