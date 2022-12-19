Corporate Giving Culture Combatting Holiday Stress During Difficult Times
Kennected launched a team called KennectedKares to participate in the Ronald McDonald House toy drive and give back to the community.
I am a strong believer in ‘lifting where you stand,’ just like ripples in a pond, we never know where those go and who they influence.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the holiday season, 38% of Americans report feeling more stressed. Families everywhere are experiencing difficulty purchasing all the items on their holiday lists due to current economic conditions and rising prices.
It may be even more difficult for those who are facing difficult times. Stress is a result of all of this. Licensed clinical psychotherapist Theresa Agostinelli says many people report feeling “down” and “depressed” during the holidays. However, helping others can improve mental health and well-being.
“Helping others releases ‘feel good chemicals’ in our brains,” said Agostinelli. “I find that when you help others to feel better, you are helping yourself to feel better too.”
Stress can increase the risk of illness, substance abuse, anxiety, and depression. Giving back to the community is essential to corporate culture, and Kennected is no exception.
Kennected is a growth-as-a-service that prides itself on its commitment to using technology for good. This year, the company launched a team called KennectedKares. Kennected is committed to making giving part of its corporate culture.
As part of Kennected's ongoing efforts to help the Indianapolis community throughout the year, Kennected's "KennectedKares" team is again participating in this year's Ronald McDonald House toy drive.
“Throughout my life, I have learned if I am going through something difficult, I always feel better if I help someone,” said director of people operations Stephanie Fordham. “Even if it is just to bring a smile to their face by complimenting them.”
Fordham has worked for Kennected for nearly a year and a half. Kennected has collected several boxes, including toys for infants and toddlers, teen gifts, toiletries, gift cards, and household items.
Fordham calls herself a Hoosier despite being born in Utah and raised in Florida. She met her husband in college, and they have been happily married for 31 years.
“His strengths are my weaknesses (and vice versa!),” she said. “It took us a while to figure out how to make that work and not compete, but once we did, it has been amazing!”
She noted her enthusiasm for helping her community, like at her church, her children's schools, and local organizations, being a sexual assault advocate. Fordham has lived in the Indianapolis area for 27 years and has four children and five grandchildren. Kennected is collaborating with the Ronald McDonald House for the second time.
Kennected has also been involved with the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and local Catholic organizations. Devin Johnson, Kennected's CEO, and other founding members, like chief revenue officer David Inman, strongly connect with the Ronald McDonald House.
“We recognize we have a lot to give through giving and volunteering,” said Fordham. “At Kennected, we like the idea of helping organizations that help those during difficult times. We want to allow our employees to give back so we can make our community a better place.”
It is Fordham's second year managing Kennected's holiday giving campaign. Those wishing to support local charities like the Ronald McDonald House can donate monetary funds. However, building lasting relationships at events like Fordham has, helps get the word out and can help families during the holidays.
Fordham said, “I am a strong believer in ‘lifting where you stand,’ just like ripples in a pond, we never know where those go and who they influence.”
Kennected is an example of how a company can use its resources to give back to the community. Through their KennectedKares team, they have shown their commitment to helping the Indianapolis community in many ways.
From the Ronald McDonald House toy drive to their collaboration with the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and local Catholic organizations, Kennected has demonstrated its dedication to making the world a better place. We can all learn from their example and strive to positively impact our communities.
