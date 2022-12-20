Polaris Aero Launches New FlightRisk App Features
This FlightRisk assessment shows a custom advisory for the general phase of flight. In addition to built-in advisories within the FlightRisk application, FlightRisk users can create custom advisories and share them with other pilots. Credit: Polaris Aero
Polaris Aero launches FlightRisk app feature, allowing users to create custom advisories and share critical aviation safety information with fellow pilots.
Utilizing FlightRisk’s extensive library of rule trigger conditions, pilots, and dispatchers can supplement these built-in assessment advisories with their own custom advisories. ”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero LLC (polarisaero.com) today announced their launch of new, advanced features for their popular FlightRisk® aviation safety application. FlightRisk provides the aviation industry with a next-level means of sharing essential safety data. The FlightRisk app resides in Polaris Aero’s larger VOCUS application suite of aviation safety software.
— Steve Bruneau, VP of Aviation Services
Polaris Aero’s Vice President of Aviation Services, Steve Bruneau, explained that each FlightRisk assessment includes built-in advisories generated by an advanced rules engine, raising pilots’ awareness of potential aircraft, airfield, environmental, and human hazards that are relevant to the flight. “Utilizing FlightRisk’s extensive library of rule trigger conditions, pilots, and dispatchers can supplement these built-in assessment advisories with their own custom advisories,” Bruneau noted.
Through the sharing of custom advisories, organizations can share best practices and lessons learned. For highly experienced pilots, advisory sharing provides a way to increase their knowledge of airfields or procedures with which they are unfamiliar. New pilots can benefit from the knowledge of more experienced pilots.
“FlightRisk assessments go beyond traditional hazard scoring by giving pilots clear, contextual information to improve awareness, and make better decisions,” Bruneau added. “By encouraging the sharing of knowledge among the FlightRisk community, FlightRisk continues to help make flying safer.”
FlightRisk user Andrew Sedlacek, the Safety Manager of H-E-B Flight Operations, noted that, with this new launch, Polaris Aero is proactively reducing risk in business aviation through the sharing of custom rules. “FlightRisk rule sharing not only benefits your operation, but enhances risk mitigation for the entire business aviation community,” Sedlacek said.
“Customers have asked for sharing features, and we’ve delivered,” Bruneau emphasized. “Polaris Aero understands the value of safety collaboration, and we are working on expanding sharing functionality within the VOCUS application suite.”
To learn more about FlightRisk or to schedule a demonstration, visit polarisaero.com/solutions/flightrisk, or call 1-480-999-3301.
About Polaris Aero LLC
Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps organizations facilitate regulatory compliance, increase operational effectiveness, and achieve the highest level of safety. Polaris Aero is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
